Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Staff Reporter BOL News

11th Jan, 2022. 08:11 pm

LHC issues notices to federal, Punjab govt on urea fertilizer case

A view of Lahore High Court building. Photo: File

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Tuesday issued notices to the federal and Punjab government over a petition filed by a citizen on the lack of urea fertilizer present in the country.

A citizen Taufeeq Ahmed approached the LHC and took a stand that wheat cultivation has started and urea fertilizer is urgently needed but urea fertilizer produced in the country is being smuggled abroad.

The petitioner pointed out that the official rate of urea fertilizer is Rs. 1800 per bag while in black it is being sold at arbitrary rate of Rs. 3,000 per bag or more.

The petitioner pointed out that the government agencies are not taking action against profiteers  who are selling fertilizers at exorbitant rate after stockpiling them. He said due to negligence of government agencies, fertilizers are not available to the farmers.

The petitioner expressed his concern that wheat production may be affected due to non-availability of urea fertilizer, therefore, the government should be directed to ensure availability of urea fertilizer. After hearing initial arguments, the court issued notices to federal and provincial governments.

Read More

42 mins ago
Employee Relations- The misunderstood function in Pakistan

Almost all of us have heard something or the other about Employee...
3 hours ago
Cabinet approves moving court against Shehbaz Sharif: Fawad

Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry on Tuesday said that the federal cabinet...
3 hours ago
Hotel owners blame local administration for Murree tragedy

ISLAMABAD: Hotel Association Murree General Secretary Raja Yasir Riasat Abbasi on Tuesday...
3 hours ago
Chal Mera Putt 2's star cast visits Gurdwara Darbar Sahib

On Monday, a group of Indian actors paid a visit to the...
3 hours ago
Situation in Murree consistently being monitored: Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid said the government had planned to explore new...
5 hours ago
US Senate adopts resolution endorsing 1984 Sikh violence in India as 'genocide'

Senate of New Jersey, a northeastern state in the United States (US),...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Angola to reap 72 million USD in timber sales in 2021
1 min ago
Angola to reap 72 million USD in timber sales in 2021

LUANDA, Jan. 11 (Xinhua) -- Angola expects to yield nearly 72 million...
Imran Abbas responds to a fan about Ahad's absence in Saboor's wedding
2 mins ago
Imran Abbas responds to a fan about Ahad’s absence in Saboor’s wedding

Pakistani actor Imran Abbas had a Q&A session on Instagram, asking his...
Nokia
12 mins ago
Nokia expects strong 2022 despite supply crunch

HELSINKI, Jan 11, 2022 (AFP) - Finnish telecoms giant Nokia performed better than...
14 mins ago
Extremism can be countered through tolerance, book reading: Javed Jabbar

"The curriculum taught in universities and other educational institutions and the books...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600