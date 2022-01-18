LHC seeks details of country’s internal, external debts from federal govt

LAHORE: Hearing a petition against borrowing loans exceeding 60 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP), the Lahore High Court on Tuesday directed the federal government to provide details of the country’s internal and external debts.

Justice Shahid Karim issued this order on a petition filed by advocate Munir Ahmed challenging the decision not to provide details of the country’s debt and to borrow more than the stipulated limit of GDP.

The court also directed the federal government to state how much was borrowed more than the GDP limit. The court also summoned the attorney general of Pakistan for assistance.

The petitioner contended that the public debts in terms of Fiscal Responsibility and Debts limitation Act, 2005 has exceeded 60 per cent of GDP.

He has also referred to the definition of total public debt given in section 2 of the Act and pointed out that the borrowings have exceeded the limit prescribed in the Act. But despite this, the government has been borrowing foreign loans, he added.

According to the lawyer, former finance minister Ishaq Dar made changes in the rules for taking foreign loans. He said Dar had changed the definition of GDP but under the law, it cannot be altered.

The lawyer requested the court to direct the government to furnish details of the external debt as well as of internal debts. The court heard initial arguments and issued directions to the federal government.

Further hearing on the case will take place on February 2.