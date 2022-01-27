Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

27th Jan, 2022. 07:04 pm

Lioness fights a crocodile in the water for prey

crocodile

A crocodile was seen fighting over its prey with a lioness who was also pursuing the same deer in the video.

Wildlife photographers recently captured a lioness and a crocodile engaged in a furious fight. The video was uploaded on Instagram by the user @nature27 12 and lasted 1 minute and 11 seconds. The video has received over 9,500 views and has gone viral.

As the crocodile tried to snatch the deer’s body, the lioness clung to it stubbornly. The lioness was successful in dragging the prey out of the water, but the crocodile clung to it. The two predators can be seen fighting near the water for the deer. Neither of them gave up.

