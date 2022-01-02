List of Sehat card Lahore hospitals | Sehat sahulat program hospital list Lahore
Under Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision, the government of Pakistan has launched the Naya Pakistan Sehat card in Punjab. The Qaumi Sehat Card is currently available to all residents of the Lahore division. People are now looking for a list of hospitals that will accept the sehat card. The whole list of Sehat card Lahore hospitals is listed below.
There are total 96 hospitals in Lahore under the scheme of Naya Pakistan Sehat card. Here is the list of Hospitals name and addresses.
Sehat card Lahore Hospitals List
Full list of hospitals name and addresses is listed below.
|1
|ACME Hospital
|97-J Firdous market J Block Gulberg Lahore
|2
|Akhtar Saeed Hospital
|EME Society DHA sector Multan Road Lahore
|3
|Al Ehsan Welfare Eye Hospital
|Shalimar Link Road, Gunj Mughalpura, Lahore
|4
|AL Khidmat Teaching Mansoorah Hospital
|Mansoorah Multan road, Lahore
|5
|Al Razi Hospital
|2 MM Alam Rd, Block C2 Block C 2 Gulberg III, Lahore
|6
|Avicenna Hospital
|Phase 9 DHA, Bedian Road, Lahore
|7
|Evercare Hospital Lahore
|D1 Commercial, NECHS Lahore
|8
|Hameed Latif Hospital
|14، New، Abu Bakar Block Garden Town, Lahore
|9
|Ibrahim Eye Center
|Opposite Attock Petrol Pump Shamkay Bhattian, Shamkay Bhattian, Lahore
|10
|IHSAN MUMTAZ HOSPITAL
|71-E Maulana Shaukat Ali Rd, Block E Phase 1 Johar Town, Lahore
|11
|INMOL Cancer Hospital
|Near Shaikh Zayed Hospital, Lahore
|12
|MSK Dialysis Medical Complex
|387-E Khayaban-e-Firdousi, Block E Phase 1 Johar Town, Lahore
|13
|O M C Hospital
|15-Shadman-||, Jail Road (Opposite Kinnard College), Lahore
|14
|Bahria International Hospital
|Takbeer Block Sector B Bahria Town, Lahore
|15
|Begum Akhtar Rukhsana Memorial Trust Hospital
|Bahria Hospital Orchard, Raiwind Road
|16
|Pakistan Kidney And Liver Institute And Research Centre
|Opposite DHA Phase-6, Sector E Chota Mota Singh, Lahore
|17
|PSRD (Pakistan Society for the Rehabilitation of the Disabled)
|111 Ferozepur Rd, Fazlia Colony, Lahore
|18
|Punjab Institute of Cardiology
|Jail Rd، Shadman 1 Shadman, Lahore
|19
|Punjab Institute Of Neurosciences (PINS)
|Ferozepur Rd, Ismail Nagar, Lahore
|20
|Surraya Azeem Waqf Hospital
|Chowk Chauburji، Bahawalpur Rd, Mozang Chungi, Lahore
|21
|Jinnah Burn & Reconstructive Surgery Centre
|Maulana Shaukat Ali Rd, Quaid-i-Azam Campus, Lahore
|22
|Jinnah Hospital, Lahore
|Usmani Rd, Quaid-i-Azam Campus, Lahore
|23
|Chaudhry Muhammad Akram Teaching & Research Hospital
|86MP+7QC, Kot Araian, Lahore
|24
|Chaudhry Rehmat Ali Memorial Trust Teaching Hospital
|Township Twp Commercial Area Lahore
|25
|Hameed Latif Hospital
|14، New، Abu Bakar Block Garden Town, Lahore
|26
|Hameedah Memorial Hospital
|D Block Block D Valencia Housing Society،, Lahore
|27
|Hamza Hospital
|Shama Road, Ichhra Lahore
|28
|Hayat Memorial Hospital
|96X9+528, Lahore
|29
|Hussain Memorial Hospital
|105 Multan Rd, Samanabad Town, Lahore
|30
|Khawaja Hospital
|24 KM، Lahore-Kasur Road، Kahna Nau, Kahna
|31
|Emergency Block of The Children’s Hospital & The Institute of Child Health
|Main Boulevard Gulberg, Nishtar Town, Lahore
|32
|Doctors Hospital & Medical Center
|152-G/1، Canal Bank Road, Johar Town، Block G 1 Phase 1 Johar Town, Lahore
|33
|Rabbani Hospital
|Canal Road،, Westwood Colony Lahore
|34
|Ramzan Ali Syed Hospital
|21 Temple Rd, Mozang Chungi, Lahore
|35
|Rana Abdul Raheem Hospital Sodiwal
|G7RR+5HP, Ghulam Nabi Colony Lahore
|36
|Rasheed Hospital
|New Super Town, Lahore, Punjab DHA Lahore near to cannt
|37
|Rasheed Hospital garden town
|New Garden Town Aibak Block Garden Town, Lahore
|38
|Zahida welfare Hospital
|Shalimar Link Road, Singhpura
|39
|Central Park Teaching Hospital
|Central Park Housing Scheme, Lahore
|40
|Saadan Hospital
|391 E Khayaban-e-Firdousi, Block E Phase 1 Johar Town, Lahore
|41
|Saira Meraj Memorial Hospital
|Unnamed Road، Shahdara Town, Lahore
|42
|Services Hospital
|Ghaus-ul-Azam، Ghous-ul-Azam Rd, Shadman, Lahore
|43
|Sir Ganga Ram Hospital
|Shara-I-Fatima Jinnah،، Queen’s Road, Jubilee Town, Lahore
|44
|Surgimed Hospital Lahore
|1 Zafar Ali Road، Gulberg V, Lahore
|45
|Postgraduate Medical Institute
|Shaikh Zayed Medical Complex، Khayaban-e-Jamia Punjab, Block D Muslim Town, Lahore
|46
|Shalamar Hospital
|2 Shalimar Link Road, Shalimar Larechs Colony, Lahore
|47
|Sharif Hospital
|Main Burki Road, DHA Phase VII، Near LSE، Bhangali Village, Lahore
|48
|Sharif Medical
|Jati Umrah Lahore, Punjab
|49
|Zia Hospital and Maternity Complex
|17km, 47 A 1, Street 1, Ideal Garden Society, Main Lahore – Kasur Rd, opp. Awan, Lahore
|50
|Tahir hospital
|Public Health Society Block A Public Health Society, Lahore
|51
|Iffat Anwar Medical Complex
|Awaisia Housing Society Park, 16، College Road, near Ghazi Chowk, Township Awaisia Housing Scheme, Lahore
|52
|Ayesha Hospital
|Nishat Colony Main Rd, Nishat Colony Lahore
|53
|Aadil Hospital
|D.H.A. Main Blvd, New Super Town, Lahore
|54
|Ali Fatima Hospital
|96XH+JJQ, Lahore, Punjab
|55
|Arif Memorial Hospital
|Gulverah Stop, 35KM Ferozepur Rd, Lahore
|56
|Omar Hospital & Cardiac Centre
|5 Ghous-ul-Azam Rd, Shadman II Shadman 2 Shadman, Lahore
|57
|Family Hospital
|4 Mozang Rd, Mozang Chungi, Lahore
|58
|Faran Hospital
|69c Abdali Rd, Krishan Nagar Islampura, Lahore
|59
|Farooq Hospital
|Main Canal Road Opposite Metro Cash & Carry Thokar Niaz baig، Westwood Colony, Lahore
|60
|Farooq Hospital Iqbal Town
|2-3، Main Boulevard Allama Iqbal Town, Asif Block Allama Iqbal Town, Lahore
|61
|Fatima Memorial Hospital
|Shadman Rd, Ichhra Shadman 1 Shadman, Lahore
|62
|Furqan Surgical Clinic
|Khawaja Fareed Rd, Block B Gulshan-e-Ravi, Lahore
|63
|Kishwar Sultana Hospital
|C7VV+4VC, Township Block 2 Twp Sector C 2 Lahore
|64
|Cavalry Hospital Lahore
|44-45, Cavalry Ground Ext، Lahore
|65
|Gulab Devi Chest Hospital
|Ferozepur Rd, Nishtar Town, Lahore
The minister said the government would bear all the expenses of health treatment of the people under the revolutionary programme.
He shared a list of the hospitals of Lahore division where the health card facility was available.
In response to a Twitterati, he said health card was for every citizen whether he was rich, middle class or poor. “All families are eligible for annual treatment up to Rs1 million without any exception,” he said.
The minister said except Sindh where the provincial government was not providing the facility, citizens of entire Pakistan would take benefit from Sehat Card now.
صحت کارڈ کی سہولت لاہور ڈویژن کے ان ہسپتالوں میں میسر ہے https://t.co/kFT8GXPJYs pic.twitter.com/9sYJvZg8J8
— Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) January 2, 2022
On December 31, Prime Minister Imran Khan had formally started the distribution of the Naya Pakistan National Health Card for Punjab province in Lahore.
