List of Sehat card Lahore hospitals | Sehat sahulat program hospital list Lahore

02nd Jan, 2022. 07:10 pm
List of Sehat card Lahore hospitals

Under Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision, the government of Pakistan has launched the Naya Pakistan Sehat card in Punjab. The Qaumi Sehat Card is currently available to all residents of the Lahore division. People are now looking for a list of hospitals that will accept the sehat card. The whole list of Sehat card Lahore hospitals is listed below.

There are total 96 hospitals in Lahore under the scheme of Naya Pakistan Sehat card. Here is the list of Hospitals name and addresses.

1 ACME Hospital 97-J Firdous market J Block Gulberg Lahore
2 Akhtar Saeed Hospital EME Society DHA sector Multan Road Lahore
3 Al Ehsan Welfare Eye Hospital Shalimar Link Road, Gunj Mughalpura, Lahore
4 AL Khidmat Teaching Mansoorah Hospital Mansoorah Multan road, Lahore
5 Al Razi Hospital 2 MM Alam Rd, Block C2 Block C 2 Gulberg III, Lahore
6 Avicenna Hospital Phase 9 DHA, Bedian Road, Lahore
7 Evercare Hospital Lahore D1 Commercial, NECHS Lahore
8 Hameed Latif Hospital 14، New، Abu Bakar Block Garden Town, Lahore
9 Ibrahim Eye Center Opposite Attock Petrol Pump Shamkay Bhattian, Shamkay Bhattian, Lahore
10 IHSAN MUMTAZ HOSPITAL 71-E Maulana Shaukat Ali Rd, Block E Phase 1 Johar Town, Lahore
11 INMOL Cancer Hospital Near Shaikh Zayed Hospital, Lahore
12 MSK Dialysis Medical Complex 387-E Khayaban-e-Firdousi, Block E Phase 1 Johar Town, Lahore
13 O M C Hospital 15-Shadman-||, Jail Road (Opposite Kinnard College), Lahore
14 Bahria International Hospital Takbeer Block Sector B Bahria Town, Lahore
15 Begum Akhtar Rukhsana Memorial Trust Hospital Bahria Hospital Orchard, Raiwind Road
16 Pakistan Kidney And Liver Institute And Research Centre Opposite DHA Phase-6, Sector E Chota Mota Singh, Lahore
17 PSRD (Pakistan Society for the Rehabilitation of the Disabled) 111 Ferozepur Rd, Fazlia Colony, Lahore
18 Punjab Institute of Cardiology Jail Rd، Shadman 1 Shadman, Lahore
19 Punjab Institute Of Neurosciences (PINS) Ferozepur Rd, Ismail Nagar, Lahore
20 Surraya Azeem Waqf Hospital Chowk Chauburji، Bahawalpur Rd, Mozang Chungi, Lahore
21 Jinnah Burn & Reconstructive Surgery Centre Maulana Shaukat Ali Rd, Quaid-i-Azam Campus, Lahore
22 Jinnah Hospital, Lahore Usmani Rd, Quaid-i-Azam Campus, Lahore
23 Chaudhry Muhammad Akram Teaching & Research Hospital 86MP+7QC, Kot Araian, Lahore
24 Chaudhry Rehmat Ali Memorial Trust Teaching Hospital Township Twp Commercial Area Lahore
25 Hameed Latif Hospital 14، New، Abu Bakar Block Garden Town, Lahore
26 Hameedah Memorial Hospital D Block Block D Valencia Housing Society،, Lahore
27 Hamza Hospital Shama Road, Ichhra Lahore
28 Hayat Memorial Hospital 96X9+528, Lahore
29 Hussain Memorial Hospital 105 Multan Rd, Samanabad Town, Lahore
30 Khawaja Hospital 24 KM، Lahore-Kasur Road، Kahna Nau, Kahna
31 Emergency Block of The Children’s Hospital & The Institute of Child Health Main Boulevard Gulberg, Nishtar Town, Lahore
32 Doctors Hospital & Medical Center 152-G/1، Canal Bank Road, Johar Town، Block G 1 Phase 1 Johar Town, Lahore
33 Rabbani Hospital Canal Road،, Westwood Colony Lahore
34 Ramzan Ali Syed Hospital 21 Temple Rd, Mozang Chungi, Lahore
35 Rana Abdul Raheem Hospital Sodiwal G7RR+5HP, Ghulam Nabi Colony Lahore
36 Rasheed Hospital New Super Town, Lahore, Punjab DHA Lahore near to cannt
37 Rasheed Hospital garden town New Garden Town Aibak Block Garden Town, Lahore
38 Zahida welfare Hospital Shalimar Link Road, Singhpura
39 Central Park Teaching Hospital Central Park Housing Scheme, Lahore
40 Saadan Hospital 391 E Khayaban-e-Firdousi, Block E Phase 1 Johar Town, Lahore
41 Saira Meraj Memorial Hospital Unnamed Road، Shahdara Town, Lahore
42 Services Hospital Ghaus-ul-Azam، Ghous-ul-Azam Rd, Shadman, Lahore
43 Sir Ganga Ram Hospital Shara-I-Fatima Jinnah،، Queen’s Road, Jubilee Town, Lahore
44 Surgimed Hospital Lahore 1 Zafar Ali Road، Gulberg V, Lahore
45 Postgraduate Medical Institute Shaikh Zayed Medical Complex، Khayaban-e-Jamia Punjab, Block D Muslim Town, Lahore
46 Shalamar Hospital 2 Shalimar Link Road, Shalimar Larechs Colony, Lahore
47 Sharif Hospital Main Burki Road, DHA Phase VII، Near LSE، Bhangali Village, Lahore
48 Sharif Medical Jati Umrah Lahore, Punjab
49 Zia Hospital and Maternity Complex 17km, 47 A 1, Street 1, Ideal Garden Society, Main Lahore – Kasur Rd, opp. Awan, Lahore
50 Tahir hospital Public Health Society Block A Public Health Society, Lahore
51 Iffat Anwar Medical Complex Awaisia Housing Society Park, 16، College Road, near Ghazi Chowk, Township Awaisia Housing Scheme, Lahore
52 Ayesha Hospital Nishat Colony Main Rd, Nishat Colony Lahore
53 Aadil Hospital D.H.A. Main Blvd, New Super Town, Lahore
54 Ali Fatima Hospital 96XH+JJQ, Lahore, Punjab
55 Arif Memorial Hospital Gulverah Stop, 35KM Ferozepur Rd, Lahore
56 Omar Hospital & Cardiac Centre 5 Ghous-ul-Azam Rd, Shadman II Shadman 2 Shadman, Lahore
57 Family Hospital 4 Mozang Rd, Mozang Chungi, Lahore
58 Faran Hospital 69c Abdali Rd, Krishan Nagar Islampura, Lahore
59 Farooq Hospital Main Canal Road Opposite Metro Cash & Carry Thokar Niaz baig، Westwood Colony, Lahore
60 Farooq Hospital Iqbal Town 2-3، Main Boulevard Allama Iqbal Town, Asif Block Allama Iqbal Town, Lahore
61 Fatima Memorial Hospital Shadman Rd, Ichhra Shadman 1 Shadman, Lahore
62 Furqan Surgical Clinic Khawaja Fareed Rd, Block B Gulshan-e-Ravi, Lahore
63 Kishwar Sultana Hospital C7VV+4VC, Township Block 2 Twp Sector C 2 Lahore
64 Cavalry Hospital Lahore 44-45, Cavalry Ground Ext، Lahore
65 Gulab Devi Chest Hospital Ferozepur Rd, Nishtar Town, Lahore

 

The minister said the government would bear all the expenses of health treatment of the people under the revolutionary programme.

He shared a list of the hospitals of Lahore division where the health card facility was available.

In response to a Twitterati, he said health card was for every citizen whether he was rich, middle class or poor. “All families are eligible for annual treatment up to Rs1 million without any exception,” he said.

The minister said except Sindh where the provincial government was not providing the facility, citizens of entire Pakistan would take benefit from Sehat Card now.

On December 31, Prime Minister Imran Khan had formally started the distribution of the Naya Pakistan National Health Card for Punjab province in Lahore.

 

