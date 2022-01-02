List of Sehat card Lahore hospitals | Sehat sahulat program hospital list Lahore

Under Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision, the government of Pakistan has launched the Naya Pakistan Sehat card in Punjab. The Qaumi Sehat Card is currently available to all residents of the Lahore division. People are now looking for a list of hospitals that will accept the sehat card. The whole list of Sehat card Lahore hospitals is listed below.

There are total 96 hospitals in Lahore under the scheme of Naya Pakistan Sehat card. Here is the list of Hospitals name and addresses.

Sehat card Lahore Hospitals List

Full list of hospitals name and addresses is listed below.

1 ACME Hospital 97-J Firdous market J Block Gulberg Lahore 2 Akhtar Saeed Hospital EME Society DHA sector Multan Road Lahore 3 Al Ehsan Welfare Eye Hospital Shalimar Link Road, Gunj Mughalpura, Lahore 4 AL Khidmat Teaching Mansoorah Hospital Mansoorah Multan road, Lahore 5 Al Razi Hospital 2 MM Alam Rd, Block C2 Block C 2 Gulberg III, Lahore 6 Avicenna Hospital Phase 9 DHA, Bedian Road, Lahore 7 Evercare Hospital Lahore D1 Commercial, NECHS Lahore 8 Hameed Latif Hospital 14، New، Abu Bakar Block Garden Town, Lahore 9 Ibrahim Eye Center Opposite Attock Petrol Pump Shamkay Bhattian, Shamkay Bhattian, Lahore 10 IHSAN MUMTAZ HOSPITAL 71-E Maulana Shaukat Ali Rd, Block E Phase 1 Johar Town, Lahore 11 INMOL Cancer Hospital Near Shaikh Zayed Hospital, Lahore 12 MSK Dialysis Medical Complex 387-E Khayaban-e-Firdousi, Block E Phase 1 Johar Town, Lahore 13 O M C Hospital 15-Shadman-||, Jail Road (Opposite Kinnard College), Lahore 14 Bahria International Hospital Takbeer Block Sector B Bahria Town, Lahore 15 Begum Akhtar Rukhsana Memorial Trust Hospital Bahria Hospital Orchard, Raiwind Road 16 Pakistan Kidney And Liver Institute And Research Centre Opposite DHA Phase-6, Sector E Chota Mota Singh, Lahore 17 PSRD (Pakistan Society for the Rehabilitation of the Disabled) 111 Ferozepur Rd, Fazlia Colony, Lahore 18 Punjab Institute of Cardiology Jail Rd، Shadman 1 Shadman, Lahore 19 Punjab Institute Of Neurosciences (PINS) Ferozepur Rd, Ismail Nagar, Lahore 20 Surraya Azeem Waqf Hospital Chowk Chauburji، Bahawalpur Rd, Mozang Chungi, Lahore 21 Jinnah Burn & Reconstructive Surgery Centre Maulana Shaukat Ali Rd, Quaid-i-Azam Campus, Lahore 22 Jinnah Hospital, Lahore Usmani Rd, Quaid-i-Azam Campus, Lahore 23 Chaudhry Muhammad Akram Teaching & Research Hospital 86MP+7QC, Kot Araian, Lahore 24 Chaudhry Rehmat Ali Memorial Trust Teaching Hospital Township Twp Commercial Area Lahore 25 Hameed Latif Hospital 14، New، Abu Bakar Block Garden Town, Lahore 26 Hameedah Memorial Hospital D Block Block D Valencia Housing Society،, Lahore 27 Hamza Hospital Shama Road, Ichhra Lahore 28 Hayat Memorial Hospital 96X9+528, Lahore 29 Hussain Memorial Hospital 105 Multan Rd, Samanabad Town, Lahore 30 Khawaja Hospital 24 KM، Lahore-Kasur Road، Kahna Nau, Kahna 31 Emergency Block of The Children’s Hospital & The Institute of Child Health Main Boulevard Gulberg, Nishtar Town, Lahore 32 Doctors Hospital & Medical Center 152-G/1، Canal Bank Road, Johar Town، Block G 1 Phase 1 Johar Town, Lahore 33 Rabbani Hospital Canal Road،, Westwood Colony Lahore 34 Ramzan Ali Syed Hospital 21 Temple Rd, Mozang Chungi, Lahore 35 Rana Abdul Raheem Hospital Sodiwal G7RR+5HP, Ghulam Nabi Colony Lahore 36 Rasheed Hospital New Super Town, Lahore, Punjab DHA Lahore near to cannt 37 Rasheed Hospital garden town New Garden Town Aibak Block Garden Town, Lahore 38 Zahida welfare Hospital Shalimar Link Road, Singhpura 39 Central Park Teaching Hospital Central Park Housing Scheme, Lahore 40 Saadan Hospital 391 E Khayaban-e-Firdousi, Block E Phase 1 Johar Town, Lahore 41 Saira Meraj Memorial Hospital Unnamed Road، Shahdara Town, Lahore 42 Services Hospital Ghaus-ul-Azam، Ghous-ul-Azam Rd, Shadman, Lahore 43 Sir Ganga Ram Hospital Shara-I-Fatima Jinnah،، Queen’s Road, Jubilee Town, Lahore 44 Surgimed Hospital Lahore 1 Zafar Ali Road، Gulberg V, Lahore 45 Postgraduate Medical Institute Shaikh Zayed Medical Complex، Khayaban-e-Jamia Punjab, Block D Muslim Town, Lahore 46 Shalamar Hospital 2 Shalimar Link Road, Shalimar Larechs Colony, Lahore 47 Sharif Hospital Main Burki Road, DHA Phase VII، Near LSE، Bhangali Village, Lahore 48 Sharif Medical Jati Umrah Lahore, Punjab 49 Zia Hospital and Maternity Complex 17km, 47 A 1, Street 1, Ideal Garden Society, Main Lahore – Kasur Rd, opp. Awan, Lahore 50 Tahir hospital Public Health Society Block A Public Health Society, Lahore 51 Iffat Anwar Medical Complex Awaisia Housing Society Park, 16، College Road, near Ghazi Chowk, Township Awaisia Housing Scheme, Lahore 52 Ayesha Hospital Nishat Colony Main Rd, Nishat Colony Lahore 53 Aadil Hospital D.H.A. Main Blvd, New Super Town, Lahore 54 Ali Fatima Hospital 96XH+JJQ, Lahore, Punjab 55 Arif Memorial Hospital Gulverah Stop, 35KM Ferozepur Rd, Lahore 56 Omar Hospital & Cardiac Centre 5 Ghous-ul-Azam Rd, Shadman II Shadman 2 Shadman, Lahore 57 Family Hospital 4 Mozang Rd, Mozang Chungi, Lahore 58 Faran Hospital 69c Abdali Rd, Krishan Nagar Islampura, Lahore 59 Farooq Hospital Main Canal Road Opposite Metro Cash & Carry Thokar Niaz baig، Westwood Colony, Lahore 60 Farooq Hospital Iqbal Town 2-3، Main Boulevard Allama Iqbal Town, Asif Block Allama Iqbal Town, Lahore 61 Fatima Memorial Hospital Shadman Rd, Ichhra Shadman 1 Shadman, Lahore 62 Furqan Surgical Clinic Khawaja Fareed Rd, Block B Gulshan-e-Ravi, Lahore 63 Kishwar Sultana Hospital C7VV+4VC, Township Block 2 Twp Sector C 2 Lahore 64 Cavalry Hospital Lahore 44-45, Cavalry Ground Ext، Lahore 65 Gulab Devi Chest Hospital Ferozepur Rd, Nishtar Town, Lahore

The minister said the government would bear all the expenses of health treatment of the people under the revolutionary programme.

He shared a list of the hospitals of Lahore division where the health card facility was available.

In response to a Twitterati, he said health card was for every citizen whether he was rich, middle class or poor. “All families are eligible for annual treatment up to Rs1 million without any exception,” he said.

The minister said except Sindh where the provincial government was not providing the facility, citizens of entire Pakistan would take benefit from Sehat Card now.

صحت کارڈ کی سہولت لاہور ڈویژن کے ان ہسپتالوں میں میسر ہے https://t.co/kFT8GXPJYs pic.twitter.com/9sYJvZg8J8 — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) January 2, 2022

On December 31, Prime Minister Imran Khan had formally started the distribution of the Naya Pakistan National Health Card for Punjab province in Lahore.