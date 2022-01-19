Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Staff Reporter BOL News

19th Jan, 2022. 05:35 pm

Local govt elections in Punjab to be held on May 15: minister

Punjab Minister for Local Government and Community Development, Mian Mahmood ur Rasheed. Image: File

LAHORE: Punjab Local Government Minister Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed announced on Wednesday that the local body elections will be held in the province on May 15.

Addressing a function held at Punjab University in Lahore, the minister said that through direct local body elections every citizen would elect his or her own representative.

“In the past, no government has allowed local bodies to function properly but we are trying to give an independent local government system,” Rasheed said.

The minister further said that the job of the members of the assembly is to legislate but they were doing the work of the local body representatives.

“The members of the assembly have to run for funds and sometimes for the contractor.”

Rasheed further said the main task of the parliamentarians was to address people’s problems and legislation but they were busy in handling local government issues.

Read More

1 hour ago
NAB gets 1,405 corrupt persons convicted in four years

ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has released a four-year performance report from...
1 hour ago
LHC seeks explanation from Punjab Police for FIR on dead woman's complaint

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday sought an explanation from...
3 hours ago
Punjab CM Usman Buzdar summons committee investigation Murree tragedy today

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Usman Buzdar has summoned a meeting of...
4 hours ago
'ECP scrutiny committee must complete inspection of PPP, PML-N bank accounts'

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib has appealed...
4 hours ago
Advisory issued for road users to exercise caution amid rainy weather

ISLAMABAD: The National Highways and Motorway Police (NH &MP) has issued an...
4 hours ago
NCOC bans indoor dining, weddings for cities with Covid positivity rate over 10%

As the number of Covid-19 cases continued to rise in the country...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Haris Rauf
6 mins ago
PSL 7: Haris Rauf praises Shaheen Afridi, new captain of Lahore Qalandars

PSL 7: Fast bowler Harris Rauf has praised Shaheen Shah Afridi, the...
Janhvi Kapoor
6 mins ago
Janhvi Kapoor shares a sneak-peek of her post COVID-19 getaway with her friends

Janhvi Kapoor, the actress, made fans nervous when she stated that she...
15 mins ago
Singer Meesha Shafi gets relief from LHC against stay order of sessions court

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday granted a huge relief...
beinjing
18 mins ago
China has granted visas to some U.S. officials

BEIJING - Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian on Wednesday confirmed that...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600