Local govt elections in Punjab to be held on May 15: minister

LAHORE: Punjab Local Government Minister Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed announced on Wednesday that the local body elections will be held in the province on May 15.

Addressing a function held at Punjab University in Lahore, the minister said that through direct local body elections every citizen would elect his or her own representative.

“In the past, no government has allowed local bodies to function properly but we are trying to give an independent local government system,” Rasheed said.

The minister further said that the job of the members of the assembly is to legislate but they were doing the work of the local body representatives.

“The members of the assembly have to run for funds and sometimes for the contractor.”

Rasheed further said the main task of the parliamentarians was to address people’s problems and legislation but they were busy in handling local government issues.