17th Jan, 2022. 10:19 am

Malaysia reports 3,010 new COVID-19 infections, 12 new deaths

KUALA LUMPUR – Malaysia reported 3,010 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Sunday, bringing the national total to 2,808,347, according to the health ministry.

There are 263 new imported cases, with 2,747 being local transmissions, data released on the ministry’s website showed. Another 12 deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 31,793. The ministry reported 2,584 new recoveries, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 2,735,355.

There are 41,199 active cases with 182 being held in intensive care and 83 in need of assisted breathing. The country reported 147,655 vaccine doses administered on Sunday alone and 79.7 percent of the population have received at least one dose, 78.6 percent are fully vaccinated and 28.7 percent have received boosters.

