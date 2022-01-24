Manipur guy sets the record by 109 Finger Tip Push-ups in One Minute

A 24-year-old Manipur man named Thounaojam Niranjoy Singh has established a new Guinness World Record for the most push-ups (fingertips) accomplished in one minute.

Niranjoy Singh, a two-time Guinness World Record holder, performed 109 push-ups in one minute, breaking his previous record of 105. The Guinness Book of World Records attempt was staged at the Aztecs Combat Studio in Imphal by Aztecs Sports Manipur.

Here is the link to the video:

#WATCH | Thounaojam Niranjoy Singh from Manipur broke the Guinness Book of World Records last week for most push-ups (finger tips) in one minute pic.twitter.com/arSF5ZySUZ — ANI (@ANI) January 23, 2022

On Twitter, Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju congratulated the Manipuri youth, saying, “Amazing to see unbelievable power of Manipuri youth T. Niranjoy Singh who broke the Guinness Book of World Records for most push-ups (finger tips) in one minute I’m so proud of his achievement!”

Amazing to see unbelievable power of Manipuri youth T. Niranjoy Singh who broke the Guinness Book of World Records for most push-ups (finger tips) in one minute 💪

I'm so proud of his achievement !! pic.twitter.com/r1yT0ePn3f — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) January 22, 2022

According to East Mojo, Graham Maly of the United Kingdom held the previous record for the most push-ups (finger tips) in one minute in 2009.

Dr Thangjam Parmananda, founder of Aztecs Sports Manipur, told East Mojo, “It is a historical record for breaking the world record after a gap of 13 years by an Indian.”