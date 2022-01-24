Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

24th Jan, 2022. 07:54 pm

Manipur guy sets the record by 109 Finger Tip Push-ups in One Minute

Web Desk BOL News

24th Jan, 2022. 07:54 pm
Push-ups

A 24-year-old Manipur man named Thounaojam Niranjoy Singh has established a new Guinness World Record for the most push-ups (fingertips) accomplished in one minute.

Niranjoy Singh, a two-time Guinness World Record holder, performed 109 push-ups in one minute, breaking his previous record of 105. The Guinness Book of World Records attempt was staged at the Aztecs Combat Studio in Imphal by Aztecs Sports Manipur.

Here is the link to the video:

On Twitter, Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju congratulated the Manipuri youth, saying, “Amazing to see unbelievable power of Manipuri youth T. Niranjoy Singh who broke the Guinness Book of World Records for most push-ups (finger tips) in one minute I’m so proud of his achievement!”

Read more: Dolly Parton Breaks 3 Guinness World Records Including One Of Her Own!

According to East Mojo, Graham Maly of the United Kingdom held the previous record for the most push-ups (finger tips) in one minute in 2009.

Dr Thangjam Parmananda, founder of Aztecs Sports Manipur, told East Mojo, “It is a historical record for breaking the world record after a gap of 13 years by an Indian.”

Read More

2 hours ago
Siddhant Chaturvedi gives jacket to freezing Ananya Pandey

On February 11, Shakun Batra's Gehraiyaan will be available on Amazon Prime....
2 hours ago
Shaista Lodhi's dance video with husband goes viral, watch

Shaista Lodhi, a popular morning show host, actress, and doctor, has slowly...
2 hours ago
Coin Master Free Spins & Coins Link today on January 24, 2022

Coin Master is an addictive mobile game by design. It combines the...
2 hours ago
Celebrities wishes Varun Dhawan, Natasha on their anniversary

Last Year, Bollywood power couple Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal tied the...
2 hours ago
Iconic Aishwarya Rai in her teenage days!

Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has done it all, from winning Miss World in 1994...
2 hours ago
Watch BTS members dances to Samantha’s Oo Antava in an edit

BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook can be seen grooving to Indian...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

EU, UK fail to agree post-Brexit fishing quotas
21 seconds ago
UK bank jobs soar despite Covid, Brexit strains

LONDON: Britain’s banking sector saw job vacancies hit a record high last...
1 min ago
NATO bolsters eastern flank as fears mount over Ukraine crisis

BRUSSELS, Jan 24, 2022 (AFP) - NATO said Monday it was sending jets...
saudia 2030 vision'
3 mins ago
Saudi Arabia to host LEAP tech conference

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia will host the global technology conference LEAP on February...
PSX
6 mins ago
KSE-100 closes in red amid increasing economic uncertainties

KARACHI: The Pakistan bourse closed lower on Monday amid a slump in...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600
Advertisement