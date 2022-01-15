Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

15th Jan, 2022. 05:56 pm

Mardan board special exam result 2021 (10th & 12th CLass) – BISE Mardan Result 2021

BISE Mardan

BISE Mardan Board Matric and Inter Special exam Result 2022- Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Mardan has been declared Special exam Results of SSC Matric and HSSC Intermediate Classes. Check online BISE Mardan Matric and Intermediate Supply Exam Result 2022 by name by roll number or by sms code. HSSC and SSC Supply Exam Result BISE Mardan have been announced today.

BISE Mardan Board Result 2021 Check Online

Board Name Mardan Board
Name of the exam Result of SSC & HSSC class 2021 Mardan Board
Exam Date November, 2021
Result Date 15, January 2022 Time 11:00
Result Type Supply / Special
Result Status Announced

How To Check BISE Mardan Board Result 2022?

You can visit the official web page of the Mardan board that is (www.bisemdn.edu.pk),

Students can also check their results by SMS to send the roll number to code “8583”.

