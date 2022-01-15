BISE Mardan Board Matric and Inter Special exam Result 2022- Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Mardan has been declared Special exam Results of SSC Matric and HSSC Intermediate Classes. Check online BISE Mardan Matric and Intermediate Supply Exam Result 2022 by name by roll number or by sms code. HSSC and SSC Supply Exam Result BISE Mardan have been announced today.

BISE Mardan Board Result 2021 Check Online

Board Name Mardan Board Name of the exam Result of SSC & HSSC class 2021 Mardan Board Exam Date November, 2021 Result Date 15, January 2022 Time 11:00 Result Type Supply / Special Result Status Announced

How To Check BISE Mardan Board Result 2022?

You can visit the official web page of the Mardan board that is (www.bisemdn.edu.pk),

Students can also check their results by SMS to send the roll number to code “8583”.