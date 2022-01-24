Marriyum Aurangzeb says PM’s address was of a man ‘lustful of power’

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb on Monday said that the way [Prime Minister] Imran Khan addressed the nation yesterday showed how frightened he was.

While answering callers’ questions live on national television yesterday, Prime Minister Imran Khan had warned his opponents that if he was forced out of office, he would become even more dangerous for them.

Addressing the media in Islamabad today, Aurangzeb termed PM’s address as one from an individual who had a lust for power.

She said, “The speech of the prime minister was of a shaky, frightened and hopeless individual.”

She accused PM Imran of threatening the people, the state, and the parliament.

“Who are you threatening to Imran Khan? State? Judiciary? Parliament?” Aurangzeb said, asking if he was still entitled to stay in power.

“For three years, Imran Khan kept repeating on the container that he would not spare anybody. Now after three years in power, he is repeating the same.”

PML-N leader claimed that PM was brought to power on crutches which he was now disclosing himself, she said and added, “Those who come in power through people do not hurl threats but return to them.”

Aurangzeb said that the prime minister would have to be accountable for putting innocent people behind the bars.

“Shehbaz Sharif is not a criminal. The person who destroyed the country is a criminal. The person who exported sugar and wheat and indebted youth is a criminal. The person who did corruption in Covid fund and Billion Tree Tsunami project is a criminal.”

She said that as a chief minister, Shehbaz Sharif saved Rs1 trillion of the nation on different public projects.

The PML-N leader said that the time has come for the PM to be held accountable as he dumped masses in a helpless condition.

“We will not let you become a political martyr and would not just oust you of power but drag you out by ear using legal and constitutional ways,” she added.

Aurangzeb claimed that PM weakened the federation and its units while due to his incompetence, terrorism is rearing its head again.