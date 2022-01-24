Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

24th Jan, 2022. 03:47 pm

Marriyum Aurangzeb says PM’s address was of a man ‘lustful of power’

Web Desk BOL News

24th Jan, 2022. 03:47 pm

Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) Spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb (Centre) addressing a press conference. Image: screengrab/BOL News

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb on Monday said that the way [Prime Minister] Imran Khan addressed the nation yesterday showed how frightened he was.

While answering callers’ questions live on national television yesterday, Prime Minister Imran Khan had warned his opponents that if he was forced out of office, he would become even more dangerous for them.

Addressing the media in Islamabad today, Aurangzeb termed PM’s address as one from an individual who had a lust for power.

She said, “The speech of the prime minister was of a shaky, frightened and hopeless individual.”

She accused PM Imran of threatening the people, the state, and the parliament.

“Who are you threatening to Imran Khan? State? Judiciary? Parliament?” Aurangzeb said, asking if he was still entitled to stay in power.

Read more: Marriyum slams PM Imran Khan for congratulating nation over 5.37% GDP jump

“For three years, Imran Khan kept repeating on the container that he would not spare anybody. Now after three years in power, he is repeating the same.”

PML-N leader claimed that PM was brought to power on crutches which he was now disclosing himself, she said and added, “Those who come in power through people do not hurl threats but return to them.”

Aurangzeb said that the prime minister would have to be accountable for putting innocent people behind the bars.

“Shehbaz Sharif is not a criminal. The person who destroyed the country is a criminal. The person who exported sugar and wheat and indebted youth is a criminal. The person who did corruption in Covid fund and Billion Tree Tsunami project is a criminal.”

She said that as a chief minister, Shehbaz Sharif saved Rs1 trillion of the nation on different public projects.

Read more: Shehbaz Sharif blames govt for fertiliser shortage

The PML-N leader said that the time has come for the PM to be held accountable as he dumped masses in a helpless condition.

“We will not let you become a political martyr and would not just oust you of power but drag you out by ear using legal and constitutional ways,” she added.

Aurangzeb claimed that PM weakened the federation and its units while due to his incompetence, terrorism is rearing its head again.

Read More

60 mins ago
UAE Crown Prince strongly condemns recent terrorist attack in Lahore

ISLAMABAD: Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the...
2 hours ago
How To Register For Ehsaas Labour Program 2022, Apply Online

With the Ehsaas Labour Program 2022, the Government of Pakistan has chosen...
2 hours ago
Shahzad Akbar resigns as PM’s adviser on accountability, interior

ISLAMABAD: In the latest development, Mirza Shahzad Akbar on Monday resigned as...
2 hours ago
At least eight people die in rain, snowfall-related incidents in KP

PESHAWAR: At least eight people died, and 16 others were injured in...
4 hours ago
'Focus of Imran Khan’s politics is opposition, not performance or people'

ISLAMABAD: Commenting on Prime Minister Imran Khan's recent remarks against the opposition,...
4 hours ago
Cold wave to continue in Karachi, most parts of country

Cold wave continues to prevail in Karachi as at least 9 degrees...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

PTA Tax iPhone 14
10 mins ago
PTA Mobile Tax List 2022: How Much You Have to Pay to Register your iPhone 14

PTA Mobile Tax List 2022: This is the era of mobile phones...
Eurozone
11 mins ago
Eurozone growth slows as Omicron measures hit spending

BRUSSELS: Economic growth in the eurozone slowed sharply in January, a key...
Real Lovebirds
12 mins ago
Netizens love the viral pics of cozy owlets ‘Real Lovebirds’

Couples want to stand out from the crowd when it comes to...
uk airlines
16 mins ago
UK forces airlines to fly more as economy reopens

LONDON: Airlines must operate more flights in Britain this summer as demand...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600
Advertisement