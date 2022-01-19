Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

19th Jan, 2022. 09:31 pm

Marriyum says NAB, PM Imran embarrassed before IHC

PML-N Information Secretary Marriyum Aurangzeb speaking to the media. Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Secretary Information Marriyum Aurangzeb says the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has failed to answer any point or defy any facts brought up by Maryam Nawaz’s application.

She said that NAB would need to present evidence and respond to Maryam Nawaz’s petition and answer the questions by the honorable court. “NAB had no evidence of Nawaz’s ownership of the property or Maryam Nawaz being the beneficial owner, she said,” “The so-called boxes of evidence couldn’t reach Islamabad High Court too. The only thing left in this case was Imran Khan’s stubbornness.”

The former Information Minister said when Islamabad High Court asked for evidence in relevance to the allegations by the, NAB officials all of a sudden contracted covid-19 for the past 1.5 months.

NAB has lost its sense of smell of taste which was why it couldn’t answer Maryam Nawaz’s petition, she remarked.

“Instead of presenting evidence, NAB filed more baseless accusations and failed to answer any questions put up by the judges. This has been the practice for the past three and a half years. The NAB Court had already rejected all corruption allegations on Nawaz Sharif,” she said.

 

