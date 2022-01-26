Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

26th Jan, 2022. 10:27 pm

Marriyum slams Fawad for discrediting Transparency International report

Web Desk BOL News

26th Jan, 2022. 10:27 pm

Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) Spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb (Centre) addressing a press conference. Image: screengrab/BOL News

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Secretary Information Marriyum Aurangzeb on Wednesday slammed down Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry for discrediting Transparency International Report.

Responding to Fawad’s tweet in which he termed the TI Report part of a “massive level organized grand conspiracy” against the PTI government, Marriyum said Fawad better stayed silent and observed a somber moment after his party was given the certificate of one of the most corrupt government in the world.

She said the TI called Imran corrupt thorough evaluation and investigation of the historic corruption and looting in Pakistan by the PTI government that was operating as an organized mafia. The report also clearly pointed out that corruption increased at all levels in all government departments.

Advertisement

The report categorically mentions the entire details of sugar, wheat, flour, medicines, gas, electricity, LNG, Covid19 fund, and other corruption scandals. The report states that Imran and his mafias had held the country hostage and the NAB-NIAZI Alliance obliterated the entire system of the state by trying to exploit the system for political victimization, she said.

The former information minister said the report points out the way Imran abused power, weaponised and misused and destroyed institutions to frame his political opponents, and yet despite all this Imran was the one with egg on his face.

She said Fawad should stop tweeting and prepare for prison because his party had been caught with their hands in the cookie-jar. Imran and his army of rented mouthpieces should have died of shame after this report.

Read More

3 hours ago
Former NAB chairman Musaddiq Abbasi appointed PM’s special assistant on accountability

ISLAMABAD: The federal government appointed former National Accountability Bureau (NAB) director-general Brigadier...
3 hours ago
Disgruntled wife reaches LHC to get custody of minor children

LAHORE: A woman, who left her husband as he prohibited her from...
4 hours ago
Founder and CEO BOL Media Group Shoaib Ahmed Shaikh Congratulates Pakistani Cricketers on Winning ICC Awards 2021

Founder and CEO BOL Media Group Shoaib Ahmed Shaikh congratulated Pakistani cricketers...
4 hours ago
LHC bars cutting of trees, razing of hills in-and-around Murree

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday stopped the cutting of...
4 hours ago
Opposition not cooperating with govt on South Punjab province, says Governor Sarwar

LAHORE: Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said on Wednesday that he would...
4 hours ago
FIA summons NBP President, 18 top officials for questioning in financial scam

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), Karachi Zone has reportedly summoned 19 top...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Juvaria Abbasi wrote a sweet birthday note to her daughter
1 min ago
Juvaria Abbasi wrote a sweet birthday note to her daughter

Juvaria Abbasi is one of the most experienced and senior actresses in...
15 mins ago
Cardi B awarded $1.25 million in Libel Lawsuit against YouTuber

According to court records acquired by PEOPLE, a federal jury awarded Cardi...
26 mins ago
US, Pakistan Navy conduct exercises for maritime security

KARACHI: The US patrol coastal ships USS Squall and USS Whirlwind visited...
Bank of Canada keeps interest rate steady, projecting global GDP growth to moderate
29 mins ago
Bank of Canada keeps interest rate steady, projecting global GDP growth to moderate

OTTAWA, Jan. 26 (Xinhua) -- The Bank of Canada announced Wednesday it...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600
Advertisement