Marriyum slams Fawad for discrediting Transparency International report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Secretary Information Marriyum Aurangzeb on Wednesday slammed down Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry for discrediting Transparency International Report.

Responding to Fawad’s tweet in which he termed the TI Report part of a “massive level organized grand conspiracy” against the PTI government, Marriyum said Fawad better stayed silent and observed a somber moment after his party was given the certificate of one of the most corrupt government in the world.

She said the TI called Imran corrupt thorough evaluation and investigation of the historic corruption and looting in Pakistan by the PTI government that was operating as an organized mafia. The report also clearly pointed out that corruption increased at all levels in all government departments.

The report categorically mentions the entire details of sugar, wheat, flour, medicines, gas, electricity, LNG, Covid19 fund, and other corruption scandals. The report states that Imran and his mafias had held the country hostage and the NAB-NIAZI Alliance obliterated the entire system of the state by trying to exploit the system for political victimization, she said.

The former information minister said the report points out the way Imran abused power, weaponised and misused and destroyed institutions to frame his political opponents, and yet despite all this Imran was the one with egg on his face.

She said Fawad should stop tweeting and prepare for prison because his party had been caught with their hands in the cookie-jar. Imran and his army of rented mouthpieces should have died of shame after this report.