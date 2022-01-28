Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

28th Jan, 2022. 04:37 pm

Mike Haysman was all praise for Muhammad Rizwan's captaincy

Muhammad Rizwan

Muhammad Rizwan’s captaincy in the first match of PSL 7 versus Karachi Kings was praised by Mike Haysman, a well-known analyst.

Behind the stumps, the wicketkeeper batsman is renowned for his dexterity. Mike Haysman, on the other hand, was delighted with Muhammad Rizwan’s enthusiastic leadership. While commentating on the game, Mike Haysman could not stop applauding Multan Sultans’ captain for his exuberant demeanour.

It was last year that Muhammad Rizwan led the Multan Sultans to their first Pakistan Super League (PSL) victory. Muhammad Rizwan’s aggressive leadership guided the squad to victory in the postponed leg of PSL 6 and they never looked back.

