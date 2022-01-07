Minal & Ahsan enjoy a romantic vacation in Turkey

Actress Minal Khan is seemingly fond of traveling. The star along with her husband Ahsan Mohsin Ikram has been relishing winter in Turkey after her Muree trip.

The Hassad star, who recently tied the knot, is giving major couple goals in her latest pictures.

Minal and Ahsan could be seen all in love on the streets of Turkey enjoying the picturesque views in the backdrop.

The star also captioned one of her eye-catchy photos in a red jacket that “We photograph things so they may stay”.

The Ishq actress, who has been making waves in the industry with her performances, dropped some beyond stunning clicks with her husband that left the fans thrilled.

The couple has been urging fans to pack their bags too for love and fun-filled vacation.

Ahsan and Minal went for a lavish wedding ceremony last year that caught the attention of their fans and media.

The couple looked strikingly adorable in all their events and the fraternity members enjoyed their big day to the core.