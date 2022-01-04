Ming Dynasty tomb chambers, murals unearthed in north China
TAIYUAN – Archaeologists in north China’s Shanxi Province have discovered three brick tomb chambers with murals inside dating back to the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644).
The tombs are located in the Luzhou District in the city of Changzhi, according to the Shanxi provincial institute of archaeology. Excavations in the area began last year as part of road construction works.
The structure of the tombs and the excavated artifacts indicate that they may have been family tombs during the early Ming Dynasty.
Sarfaraz
Read More
Beijing sets air quality record in 2021
BEIJING - Beijing made a breakthrough in its air pollution treatment as...
Thailand's manufacturing sector contracts amid lackluster demand
BANGKOK - Thailand's manufacturing sector contracted in December 2021 due to lackluster...
Canada court awards compensation for families over jet downed by Iran
MONTREAL - A Canadian court has awarded more than $80 million in...
Leonardo DiCaprio couldn't get the painting he so dearly wanted
As an art lover and collector DiCaprio is often seen at art...
Argentina reaffirms "legitimate sovereignty rights" over Malvinas
BUENOS AIRES - Argentina on Monday reaffirmed its "legitimate sovereignty rights" over...