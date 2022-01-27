Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Staff Reporter BOL News

27th Jan, 2022. 09:29 pm

Missing persons: SHC rejects notification for constituting task force

View of Sindh High Court building. Image: File

Sindh High Court on Thursday rejected a notification of the provincial government for constituting a task force for tracing missing persons of the province.

A two-member bench headed by Justice Muhammad Iqbal Kalhoro ordered for the constitution of a body of provincial police to exclusively trace the whereabouts of missing persons with its officials assigned no other work.

An Additional Advocate General (AAG) for Sindh before the court presented a notification of the Sindh government announcing constitution of the task force.

The bench observed that the task force was nothing but a replica of earlier formed Joint Investigation Team (JIT).

The bench reminded the AAG that it had ordered for constitution of a force comprising provincial police officials only, independent of other law enforcement agencies, exclusively in terms and mandate under the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

The bench observed that the force should work like an independent Cell answerable to DIGs concerned and ultimately to IG police.

During the hearing, the bench called the Advocate General Sindh, Salman Talibuddin, who assured the court that a task force on the lines as suggested by the court would be formed and an updated notification in this regard would be issued.

Directing the AG that such notification be issued before the next hearing, the bench deferred further hearing till February 15, 2022.

