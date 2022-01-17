Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
17th Jan, 2022. 07:11 pm

MMA: COVID forced Khabib Nurmagomedov to miss one Championship event

Khabib Nurmagomedov, a Russian Mixed Martial Artist (MMA) legend, was forced to withdraw from the One Championship 2022 event in Singapore on Friday after testing positive for the COVID-19 virus.

“This is a really unfortunate thing, Khabib landed in Singapore a few days ago. He was feeling ill when he landed. He tested positive for COVID on a PCR test.” Chatri Sityodtong told The Post about Khabib.

“He’s obviously in his hotel room now in Singapore. He and I have been talking every day. The first couple of days he felt completely terrible, but today he’s feeling a little bit better.” He added.

Saygid Izagakhmaev, who also won the fight that night, commented to The Washington Post about Khabib’s absence.

“Khabib came all the way from his place to be in Singapore and he couldn’t even enter the cage and help me as a cornerman – but we’re fighting one-on-one in MMA. It was OK mentally, in terms of preparing. I’m just sad he couldn’t corner me.”

