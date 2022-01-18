Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

18th Jan, 2022. 04:08 pm

Mohammad Hafeez have some tips for Qalandars for winning maiden PSL

hafeez

Image Courtesy: Twitter

Pakistan veteran all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez has identified some of the critical areas where the Lahore Qalandars need to improve to pave their way to victory in the HBL PSL 2022.

The tournament will kick off on January 27 with its first leg of 15 scheduled matches at National Stadium Karachi. While the second leg comprising of the remaining 19 matches will be played at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

While talking to the media after Qalandars’ pre-camp, the Professor said that the team need to improve on their fielding if they want to be an unbeatable side.

“Lahore Qalandars have quality bowlers. We have fast bowlers and the world’s best spinner, Rashid Khan. Our batting line-up also consists of experienced batters. The only area we need to work on is our fielding.”

Hafeez said fielding is key to winning a T20 match. “So when we reach Karachi, we will try to focus on this area.”

Despite the surge in the number of coronavirus cases in the country, Hafeez stressed it was critical that the PSL proceed as planned.

The last two seasons of the tournament – 2020 and 2021 – were delayed due to the Covid-19 outbreak and were rescheduled at a later date.

Hafeez stated that Shaheen Shah Afridi has won hearts with his performance and that after performing well as the Qalandars’ captain, he will receive even more praise from fans.

The Qalandars had appointed Shaheen as their new captain, replacing Sohail Akhtar.

Read more: Captaincy will not create pressure: Shaheen Shah Afridi

“But we should not think ahead and ponder over how he will do as Pakistan’s captain,” Hafeez concluded.

