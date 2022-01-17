Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Mongolia logs 1,673 new COVID-19 cases

ULAN BATOR, Jan. 17 (Xinhua) — Mongolia reported 1,673 new local COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the national tally to 410,542, the country’s health ministry said Monday.

More than half of the latest confirmed cases were detected in the national capital Ulan Bator, the hardest-hit area by COVID-19 and home to over half of the country’s population of 3.4 million.

Meanwhile, the country’s COVID-19 death toll rose to 2,013 after one patient died in the past day.

Since the beginning of this year, around or more than 2,000 COVID-19 infections have been reported per day in the country due to New Year’s celebrations and the Omicron variant.

Read more: Mongolia logs 2,347 new COVID-19 infections

So far, 66.6 percent of the total population have received two COVID-19 vaccine doses, while more than 968,478 people aged over 18 which account for 30 percent of all adults have received a third dose.

In addition, 36,404 Mongolians have received a fourth dose, which the country started to administer from Jan. 7 on a voluntary basis.

 

