Mongolia reports 289 new COVID-19 cases

ULAN BATOR, Jan. 1 (Xinhua) — Mongolia recorded 289 new COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, raising the national tally to 390,752, the country’s health ministry said on Saturday.

Among the latest confirmed cases, 11 were imported from abroad, the ministry said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the country’s death toll remained at 1,986 as no more deaths from the pandemic were reported in the past day, it said.

So far, 66.5 percent of Mongolia’s 3.4 million people have received two doses of COVID-19 vaccines, while 916,096 people have received a booster. Enditem