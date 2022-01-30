Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
30th Jan, 2022.

Morocco seizes 2.1 tonnes of cannabis, arrests 3 suspects

30th Jan, 2022. 09:04 pm
Morocco seizes 2.1 tonnes of cannabis, arrests 3 suspects

RABAT, Jan.30 (Xinhua) — The Moroccan police seized 2.1 tonnes of cannabis and arrested three suspects for alleged links to an international drug trafficking network, the official MAP news agency reported Sunday.

The drugs were seized at a carpentry workshop located on the outskirts of the northern city of Tangier, MAP said.

The modus operandi of the ring is to hollow out large wooden boards to hide the cannabis, and coat them with chemicals to avoid detection by the police canine at control borders, it added.

Despite efforts to crack down on cannabis during the past decade, Morocco remains one of the world’s largest producers of the narcotic plant, according to the UN Office on Drugs and Crime.

 

