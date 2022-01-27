Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

27th Jan, 2022. 06:26 pm

Mother hen fights a snake to protect her chicks in viral video

hen

The hen can be seen sitting on its eggs in the clip while a black snake approaches its nest. The dangerous snake has its hood out and is curled defensively, striking the hen many times and attacking the eggs.

Snakes of all sizes and kinds are dangerous creatures, and any interaction with them is terrifying. A video of a mother hen fighting a snake to protect her chicks has gone viral on social media.

In the clip, the hen fights back and strikes it several times. With its quick pecking and frequent strikes, the hen keeps the chicks out of harm’s way. The hen is undeterred, and she continues to peck the cobra until it departs.

The video was shared on Instagram by @hayatevahsh_2019andzooclip2020.

The video can be found here:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by hayatvahsh2019 (@hayatevahsh_2019)

After witnessing the video, which has gone viral, many are praising a mother’s love and the mother hen for safeguarding her chicks. The bird’s aggressiveness in attacking the snake shocked many viewers.

