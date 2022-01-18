Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

18th Jan, 2022. 09:37 am

Mouni Roy flaunts her svelte figure in latest clicks

Mouni Roy

Indian actress Mouni Roy enjoys a huge fan following on social media platforms. She is known for her perfect fashion sense which always hit the mark, and this time too, she served up the perfect sizzling look for her fans.

Taking to Instagram, the Naagin actress share several pictures of herself wearing a stunning crop top with a deep neckline.

Mouni posted the pictures with the caption: “Just don’t give up trying to do what you really want to do. When there are love and inspiration, I don’t think you can go wrong.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

The sleeveless top came with a sultry neckline with white pants as a pair. Roy was seen flaunting her svelte frame and perfectly toned figure in this outfit and perfectly nailed the look.

Moreover, the star ditched all the jewels to keep the ensemble the star of her look and chose her centre-parted tresses to fall in little curves.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

Also Read: Mouni Roy flaunts her svelte figure in an animal print bikini with matching sarong

In the end, her signature glam look featurinG nude lip shade, bold smoky eye shadow, kohl-lined eyes and mascara-adorned lashes rounded off the glam picks.

She is one of the rising stars of the Indian film industry and she already made the fans love her like crazy with her acting skills and her exceptional beauty through her drama serials and movies.

On the work front, she was last seen in Made in China opposite Rajkummar Rao and Boman Irani. She will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s action fantasy drama Brahmastra. The film also stars Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna Akkineni.

