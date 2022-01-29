Mouni Roy & Suraj Nambiar took breaths away with their grooves

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar have been in the limelight for the past few days for their extravaganza wedding ceremony and now stole millions of hearts with their dance performance on their Sangeet night.

Read more: New bride Mouni Roy looks stunning in a green gown as she parties in Goa

The sangeet night was held a day after their wedding and social media is brimming with the videos of the event.

Mouni grooved with her husband on the song Rowdy Baby in a golden embellished lehenga and left the fans awestruck.

Amid the glitz and glam, a number of prominent celebrities were spotted enjoying at the event.

Read more: Mahira Khan sends love to newlyweds Mouni Roy & Suraj Nambiar: ‘Aaabad Raho’

Mouny was a sight to behold when she lit the stage on fire with her solo performances and was later joined by Suraj rocking in a blue attire.

Have a look: