MQM-P to observe black day tomorrow, demands resignation of Sindh CM

KARACHI: In reaction to the heavy baton charge against its party workers at a protest sit-in held outside the Chief Minister House, the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan has announced to observe black day tomorrow.

Speaking to the media, the MQM-P leader Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui demanded that the Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah should immediately resign otherwise his party will block all the entry and exit gates of the city.

“Dacoits affiliated with PPP are imposed all over the province in uniform,” he said. The MQM-P leader claimed that a child lost his live due to heavy tear gas shelling. “They (Sindh Police) have kidnapped women of our party if they are not returned soon we will be independent in taking any decision. They have questioned our honor.”

Pakistan Peoples Party has repeated its history today, they have baton-charged an elected legislator, our workers are injured, he said.

The MQM-P leader demanded the premier to suspend the Sindh Inspector General Police, adding that “Prime Minister Imran Khan should decide who he with. He should immediately visit Karachi. We are fighting for Pakistan’s cause.”

Earlier, today the MQM-P workers and supporters entered Red Zone to protest against the recently enacted Sindh Local Government Act. Subsequently, a scuffle broke out between police and the law enforcement authorities.