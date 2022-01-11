MQM seeks FPCCI support on local government bill

KARACHI: MQM has invited the Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) to attend a joint session of political and economic stakeholders of Karachi on the Sindh government’s local government (LG) law, a statement said on Tuesday.

MQM convener Khalid Maqbool Siddique, Federal Minister for IT and Telecom Amin-ul-Haq, member provincial assembly Jawed Hanif Khan visited the FPCCI, where Siddique apprised the FPCCI officer bearers of the changes made in the LG law for gradual transfer of administrative powers from mayor and local government to the provincial government.

He said that FPCCI being the apex body representing the trade, industry and service sector of Pakistan, should play an effective role in providing improvement and amendment in the LG law for better service delivery to the different sub sectors of the economy.

The FPCCI should be present in the board of governors and in advisory councils to guide politicians as to how better services can be provided to the business community in terms of ease of doing business, and helping businessmen to have access to a business enabling environment.

Federal Minister Amin ul Haq, “Being the elected member in parliament from Karachi with your votes, I am taking up the issues related to mini-budget measures, which are adversely affecting the businessmen.”

He said that even though MQM is a coalition partner but they cannot forget that they are elected by the people votes, adding that the MQM is representative of the people in lower and upper house.

He further informed that MQM has submitted its reservations on various issues in respect of increase in sales tax rates and the tax imposition on specific IT products.

He further added that the party is planning to have interaction with the FPCCI on sustainable grounds regarding the trade affecting issues handled by the federal government.

Member provincial assembly Jawed Hanif noted that Karachi deserve the merit of higher ADB allocation for development, which presently has been limited to Rs26 billion on project basis against the ADB of Rs1500 billion.

FPCCI president responding to the invitation, said that the FPCCI take it as a positive approach by the MQM leadership to acknowledge the body as an important economic stakeholders.

FPCCI former vice president Engr M A Jabbar said that the best government is at door step in democratic societies, adding that the functions and powers are delegated to the local governance.

FPCCI former vice president Khurram Saeed, vice president Hanif Lakhany, a social worker Shoukat Sulaiman Omerson who has been elected vice president, Karachi coordinator Sultan Rehman, elected vice president Haji Yaqoob and elected vice president Jamal Ud Din Achakzai also participated in the meeting.

The businessmen and the elected persons including mayors of the cities will work together to squeese the difference as the local government at the door step will be easier to be approached, the participant of the meeting said.