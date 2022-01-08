Murree Incident: How to survive in case you get stranded in your car during a snowstorm

Inam Ghani, the Inspector General (IG) of the National Highways and Motorways Police, issued a warning on Saturday on what to do if stranded in their automobiles amid severe snowfall.

SHO Murree Police Station Raja Rasheed said four to four-and-a-half feet of snowfall was recorded in Murree.

He said that majority of the people who died was not due to the cold, but because they left their heaters on in the car and went to sleep.

“The fumes from the heater killed them,” he said, referring to the fumes which found no exit due to silencers buried underneath snow and were breathed in by people.

Ghani advised citizens to “open a window slightly and clear the snow away from the exhaust silencer pipe”.

Similar instructions in Urdu were tweeted by the National Highways & Motorway Police (NHMP).

Inam Ghani also asked the citizens to not travel to Murree amid heavy snowfall.

“Please don’t travel to Murree! Snowfall has started again,” he wrote in the afternoon.

He said that NHMP officers and the National Highway Authority are working on clearing the Murree Expressway, while warning of “congestion in Murree and on expressway”.

“People in the hotels for the night have come out on the roads. New vehicles are not being allowed to go to Murree,” he added.

Please don't travel to Murree!

It is recommended to keep following items in the emergency kit while travelling on snowy roads

Mobile phone and car charger

Flashlight with extra batteries

Jumper cables or jump pack

Basic toolkit (screwdrivers, pliers, adjustable wrench, duct tape, plastic zip ties)

Tarp, raincoat and gloves to help stay clean/dry working at the roadside

Rags, paper towels or pre-moistened wipes

Warning devices (flares, reflective triangles or LED beacons)

First-aid kit

Drinking water

Snacks/food for your passengers and any pets

Ice scraper

Snow brush

Winter windshield washer solvent

Traction aids (sand, salt, non-clumping cat litter or traction mats) Shovel

Warm gloves, clothes, hats and blankets for all passengers in your car

How to prepare for travelling on snowy roads