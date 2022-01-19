Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Shahid Aslam Special Correspondent - Lahore

19th Jan, 2022. 08:30 pm

Murree tragedy: CM Buzdar removes 15 officers including Rawalpindi Commissioner from office

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar. Image: File

ISLAMABAD: As many as 15 officers including Rawalpindi Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner were removed from their positions in light of the inquiry committee presented to Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on the tragic Murree incident.

On January 8, tourists mainly from Punjab and other high land areas present at the hill station to witness snowfall, were stranded in their vehicles after a snowstorm, and according to official data at least 23 of them later died.

On January 9, Punjab CM had formed a seven-member committee mandated to furnish its report by January 17. The committee was tasked to determine the causes and lapses that led to the Murree tragedy. After the deadline expired, the committee sought additional time to complete its probe.

The chief minister in his press conference said that he has fulfilled his promise before the nation of transparent inquiry on the incident.

“Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi have been removed from his position and have been recommended to be suspended from his position,” he said. “It was a sad incident and every single Pakistani felt the pain.”

The chief minister said that the government stands with the affecters of the tragedy, he said.

The officials discharged from the duty are:

1- Commissioner Rawalpindi

2- Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi

3- CTO Rawalpindi

4- CPO Rawalpindi

5- ASP Muree

6- AC Muree

7- SP Highway Circle

8- DSP Traffic Muree

9- Incharge Rescue 1122 Muree

10- Director PDMA Punjab

11- Divisional Forrest Officer

12- District Emergency Officer 1122 Rawalpindi

13- SE Highway Rawalpindi

14- SDO Highway Mechanical Muree

15- XEN Highway Rawalpindi

 

