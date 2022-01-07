Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Staff Reporter BOL News

07th Jan, 2022. 04:53 pm

Murtaza Wahab claims PPP ‘new option’ for people of Karachi

Murtaza Wahab Sindh vaccination

Karachi Administrator Murtaza Wahab. Photo: File

KARACHI: City Administrator Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Friday said that the people of Karachi were now looking at the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) as a “new option” after evaluating its performance in the city.

Read more: Karachi is changing, claims Murtaza Wahab

“Those who have objections on the new Local Government system should raise the issue in the Sindh Assembly. No opposition party submitted any amendments to the law. Today Frere Hall is adorned with winter flowers of Marigold, and now these beautiful flowers are the identity of Karachi,” he said while addressing the opening ceremony of the second Marigold Festival at Frere Hall.

Municipal Commissioner Syed Afzal Zaidi, Director General Parks Junaidullah Khan, District Governor of Rotary International Dr Aftab Imam and other notable dignitaries and officials also attended the event.

Barrister Wahab also invited Karachiites to come and see the exhibition of flowers and said that the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation’s (KMC) Parks and Horticulture Department had worked hard to cultivate these flowers for the exhibition.

“KMC is the same, resources are the same, but there is no decry of problems, and everyone is watching the work being done as we (PPP) we believe in serving the people.”

He said that opponents of the past were joining hands in the ‘hatred’ of the PPP.

“Coronavirus, which is spreading rapidly in Karachi, has forced us to rehabilitate the parks so that citizens can spend their time in the open air. We are fulfilling the promises made to the citizens. The campaign for the restoration of parks for the citizens is also underway,” Wahab said.

The City Administrator announced that the Karachi Zoo’s Baradari would be opened for the public in a week.

On the occasion, he also saw a fountain, which had been restored after 50 years and visited various stalls.

“The citizens of Karachi have suffered a lot in the past, but now the people want their city to be as peaceful, prosperous and awake as in the past. We are restoring the splendour of the past.”

He said the provincial Sindh government was taking all possible steps for restoring the ‘lights of Karachi’.

Read more: Second Marigold Festival will be held from 7th to 9th Jan at Frere Hall, says Murtaza Wahab

In response to a question, he said that the city was drowned in rainwater after rains last year, but this year due to the efforts and hard work of the local bodies, the citizens did not face any difficulty. The flow traffic remained normal as the rainwater was drained out timely, Barrister Wahab added.

