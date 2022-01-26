Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

26th Jan, 2022. 08:23 pm

My family and friends ‘Keeps me so grounded’; Dua Lipa

Web Desk BOL News

26th Jan, 2022. 08:23 pm
Dua Lipa

My family and friends ‘Keeps me so grounded’; Dua Lipa Photo: File

Dua Lipa attributes her ability to retain her cool to the support of her loved ones. The “Levitating” singer comments on how she is able to retain her privacy despite her high-public music career in a new article for WSJ. Magazine, released Tuesday morning.

“Something that I’ve realized over time is how little people actually know,” says Lipa, 26. “I’ve made peace with the fact that people can think what they want to think, but no one really, truly knows what’s happening behind closed doors.”

The Grammy winner added, “My family and my friends keep me so grounded, and it gives me some kind of comfort that not everything is out there that would take away from your life and privacy.”

In 2018, she told The Guardian of her father Dukagjin Lipa, “My dad would always tell me ‘You have to work really, really hard just to have a tiny bit of luck.’ ”

The Lipa family all lived in Kosovo until the Bosnian war, forcing them to flee to London in 1992 and start their lives and careers again.

In her interview for WSJ. Magazine, Lipa also chats about making her big-screen first appearance in the forthcoming spy thriller Argylle.

Lipa further added that, “I’ve done a big chunk of writing: It’s starting to take shape; I’ve got a lot of it recorded, it has a vision, it has a name, I think — for now. It’s just been fun experimenting.”

“I’m always going to make pop music, but it has its own unique sound, which is exciting and something that feels like a movement from Future Nostalgia,” Lipa continues. “It’s still in baby form, so we’ll see as it progresses.”

