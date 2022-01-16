Mystery of tax returns
PM Imran Khan paid Rs9.8 million in taxes in 2019, leaving people guessing about his sources of income
Tax matters can be taxing for most people, especially if there are any discrepancies in them. Prime Minister Imran Khan, too, is discovering this the hard way.
A leading proponent of tax system and tax reforms, Imran Khan has been harping on the importance of paying taxes and has been overtly critical of the rich and powerful as well as of the masses for their tendency to evade the taxes, which, he insists, is a crime and a major factor affecting the economy.
However, the recent revelations about his personal tax returns have surely put the PM in the spotlight.
The disparity in Imran Khan’s tax returns – filed during the past few years – have raised a few eyebrows and has been a topic of debate in the media.
The opposition has also called for scrutiny of the PM’s accounts in the light of the tax directory of parliamentarians for 2019 released by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) a few days back.
Reportedly, Rs9.8 million tax paid by the premier in 2019 has been more than the cumulative tax he has paid during his entire tax paying history.
Official documents, seen by Bol News, revealed that Imran Khan just paid Rs1.35 million in six years from 2013 till 2018 but in 2019, a year after taking oath as the prime minister, he paid as much as Rs9.8m.
In 2013, Imran Khan paid Rs194,936 as income tax. In 2014, he paid Rs108,547; in 2015, Rs76,244; in 2016, Rs159,609; in 2017, Rs103,763; in 2018, Rs282,499 and in 2019 the PM paid Rs9,854,959.
Bol News has obtained tax details of the prime minister from the Free and Fair Election Network’s (Fafen) website, tax directories and government sources.
According to the Income Tax Ordinance 2001, tax has to be deducted from any company, any person or any association of person (AOP) or any type of ongoing business or venture. However, donations accepted by trusts, non-government organizations (NGOs) and non-profit organizations (NPOs) are exempted from tax deduction.
“PM Khan, who was declared ‘Sadiq and Amin’ – truthful and trustworthy – by the top court, should have declared his sources of income against which he paid a hefty amount in taxes in 2019,” said a renowned tax expert, while seeking anonymity.
He said a property which a person inherits and which is in his possession for more than five years is exempted from capital gains tax, if sold.
Capital gains tax is a tax on the profit when one sells an asset that has increased in value. It is the gain one makes that is taxed, not the amount of money one receives.
“The premier should answer under which law he earned millions of rupees in a year. From where did the PM receive that so much profit [income] is a million dollar question that has remained unanswered so far,” the expert added.
Responding to another query related to other sources of income, he said withholding tax should have to be deducted over the other sources of income – including share income, rental income or contractual payments for expert opinion and this huge amount has to be transferred through banking channels.
Talking to Bol News, State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib claimed that the prime minister has already declared his source of income in his wealth statement submitted with the FBR against which he had paid Rs9.8 million as tax in 2019.
Senior lawyer and former Attorney General for Pakistan Anwar Mansoor Khan told Bol News that the prime minister while in office cannot do business or any job whatsoever.
“If he has shares or is part of any joint venture, he may be getting his [share]. He might have received his share against which he has paid more than Rs9.8 million as income tax in 2019,” Mansoor said, adding, he cannot say for sure as he has not seen the premier’s tax details.
Under the Income Tax Ordinance, 2001, all Income is broadly divided into five heads of Income including salary, Income from property, Income from business, capital gains and income from other sources.
Similarly, source of income is defined in section 101 of the Income Tax Ordinance, 2001, which caters for incomes under different heads and situations.
These include salary received or receivable from any employment exercised in Pakistan wherever paid; salary paid by, or on behalf of, the federal government, a provincial government, or a local government in Pakistan, wherever the employment is exercised and dividend paid by a resident company.
It also includes profit on debt paid by a resident person; property or rental Income from the lease of immovable property in Pakistan and pension or annuity paid or payable by a resident or permanent establishment of a non-resident.
Complete tax and assets details along with income of PM Imran Khan
from 2013 to 2019!
2013
Net Assets current year 2013: Rs 29,675,291
Net Assets previous year 2012: Rs 30,171,088
Decrease: Rs 495,797
Cash in hand: Rs 13,618,526
Personal expenditure: Rs 12,825,300
2014
Total Assets: Rs 32,861,302
Net Assets Current Year: Rs 32,721,302
Net Assets Previous Year: Rs 29,675,291
Increase: Rs 3,046,011
Inflows: Rs 9,981,717
Income for the year subject to normal tax: Rs 2,008,524
Income for the year exempted from tax: Rs 4,535,244
Income Attributable to receipts, etc for the year subject to final tax: Rs 3,437,949
Personal Expenses: Rs 6,935,706
Cash: Rs 13,183,828
Donation, etc: Rs 1,750,000
Other Personal / household expenses: Rs 2,931,731
Total Liabilities: Rs 140,000
2015
Total Assets: Rs 43,485,068
Net Assets Current Year: Rs 43,485,068
Net Assets previous Year: Rs 32,721,302
Increase: Rs 10,763,766
Inflows: Rs 35,650,565
Income for the year subject to normal tax: Rs 921,622
Income for the year exempted fromTax: Rs 3,826,500
Income Attributable to receipts, etc declared as per Return for the year subject to Final Tax: Rs 21,087,443
Personal Expenses: Rs 24,886,799
Cash: Rs 11,519,884
2016
Total Assets: Rs 40,997,246
Net Assets Current Year: Rs 40,997,246
Net Assets Previous Year: Rs 43,485,068
Decrease in Assets: Rs 2,487,822
Inflows: Rs 12,983,878
Income for the year subject to normal tax: Rs 954,408
Income for the year exempted from norml tax: Rs 3,889,400
Income Attributable to receipts, etc declared as per year subject to final tax: Rs 8,140,070
Cash: Rs 7,126,587
Personal expenses: Rs 13,921,700
Donation, etc: Rs 8,287,900
Other personal / household expenses: Rs 2,617,023
2017
Total Assets: Rs 62,852,826
Net Assets Current Year: Rs 38,694,493
Net Assets Previous Year: Rs 40,997,246
Decrease in Assets: Rs 2,302,753
Inflows: Rs 4,776,611
Total Income: Rs 4,168,991
Income for the year subject to normal tax: Rs 1,808,991
Cash: Rs 2,456,414
Total Liabilities: Rs 24,158,333
Personal Expenses: 7,079,364
2018
Total assets: Rs 108,236,154
Net Assets Current Year: Rs 57,949,488
Net Assets Previous Year: Rs 38,694,493
Increase in Assets: Rs 19,254,995
Inflows: Rs 23,882,990
Cash: Rs 24,024,247
Income for the year subject to normal tax: Rs 2,068,000
Income exempted from tax: Rs 20,829,500
Personal Expenses: Rs 4,627,995
Total Liabilities: Rs 50,286,666
2019
Total assets: Rs 151, 236,660
Net Assets current year: Rs 80,691,661
Net Assets previous year: Rs 57,949,488
Increase in Assets: Rs 22,742,173
Inflows: Rs 45,657,760
Cash in hand: Rs 19,951,484
Total Income: Rs 38,900,774
Taxable income: Rs 38,900,774
Personal expenditure: Rs 22, 915,587
Total Liabilities: Rs 70,544,999
