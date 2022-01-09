Naval Chief discusses bilateral collaborations with Italian envoy

Islamabad – Italian Ambassador to Pakistan Andreas Ferrarese called on Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi in Islamabad and exchanged views on bilateral relations.

According to the spokesperson of the Pakistan Navy, Ferrarese visited NHQ, Islamabad and called on chief of the naval staff.

Both the dignitaries discussed matters related to mutual interests, regional security, and bilateral collaborations.

Ferrarese while addressing a meeting earlier in Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industries (FCCI), said that serious efforts are being made to enhance Pak-Italy bilateral trade from $1.7 billion to its full potential of $4 billion.

The Italian ambassador said that he was appointed about nine months ago when coronavirus was at its peak.

Hence he has to wait for some time to fully understand the intricacies of the bilateral trade between the two countries.

He said he tried his best to enhance the overall volume of bilateral trade.

He maintained that possibly he would spend nearly three-and-a-half years in Pakistan and during that period he would try to bridge the gap between business communities of the two countries.