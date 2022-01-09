Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

09th Jan, 2022. 09:00 am

Naval Chief discusses bilateral collaborations with Italian envoy

navy

Islamabad – Italian Ambassador to Pakistan Andreas Ferrarese called on Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi in Islamabad and exchanged views on bilateral relations.

According to the spokesperson of the Pakistan Navy, Ferrarese visited NHQ, Islamabad and called on chief of the naval staff.

Both the dignitaries discussed matters related to mutual interests, regional security, and bilateral collaborations.

Ferrarese while addressing a meeting  earlier in Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industries (FCCI), said that serious efforts are being made to enhance Pak-Italy bilateral trade from $1.7 billion to its full potential of $4 billion.

The Italian ambassador said that he was appointed about nine months ago when coronavirus was at its peak.

Hence he has to wait for some time to fully understand the intricacies of the bilateral trade between the two countries.

He said he tried his best to enhance the overall volume of bilateral trade.

He maintained that possibly he would spend nearly three-and-a-half years in Pakistan and during that period he would try to bridge the gap between business communities of the two countries.

Read More

8 mins ago
Young Cubans find solace in Abakua

MATANZAS, Cuba - Five blindfolded young men kneel before a priest who...
8 mins ago
Over 2,000 artifacts discovered in Iraq in 2021

BAGHDAD - Iraqi Minister of Culture, Tourism, and Antiquities Hassan Nadhim has...
8 mins ago
Man crossing into N Korea likely a defector

SEOUL - A man who entered North Korea on New Year’s Day...
8 mins ago
Macron’s ‘piss off’ comment sparks chaos

PARIS -President Emmanuel Macron faced anger from opponents and chaos in parliament...
8 mins ago
Japan faces royal dilemma

TOKYO - Japan’s imperial family is facing extinction due to a shortage...
8 mins ago
Tunisia launches consultation on reforms

TUNIS - Tunisia has launched a wide-ranging national consultation that will feed...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

2 mins ago
Djokovic saga: AO 2022 set to become ‘Not-so-happy’ Slam

Novak Djokovic's family and fans have railed against the superstar's shock detention in...
8 mins ago
Italian president thanks citizens for sense of responsibility

ROME - In what was due to be his last New Year...
sajid
8 mins ago
Curbs in England ‘last resort’, says Sajid

LONDON - Earlier Britain’s health minister insisted that reimposing coronavirus restrictions in...
Young Cubans
8 mins ago
Young Cubans find solace in Abakua

MATANZAS, Cuba - Five blindfolded young men kneel before a priest who...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600