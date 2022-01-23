Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Our Correspondent

23rd Jan, 2022. 09:00 am

Nawaz was actually ill: Dr Yasmin

Dr Yasmeen Rashid

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has ruled out the possibilities of manipulation of clinical test reports of PML-N Quaid Mian Nawaz Sharif during his treatment at Services Hospital. Dr Yasmin Rashid said there was no possibility of manipulation of reports as the entire system was transparent and closely monitored by thorough professionals. At the time of his departure for London, the ex-PM was seriously ill, she added.

“Former PM was shifted to the Services Hospital in critical condition. He was a dengue patient with multiple co-morbidities like cardiac, diabetes and high blood pressure.” The Minister said a dengue patient can recover even if his/her platelets count goes down as low as 2000. “Nawaz didn’t bleed, even when his platelets count was critically low. There was only a mild bleeding from his gums.” The Minister said even PM Imran Khan was quite satisfied with the authenticity of medical reports, when a briefing was given to him about Sharif’s health.

Dr Yasmin Rashid said that the medical board advised some immediate interventions including the cardiac one for saving the life of Nawaz Sharif.

“Mian Sahab insisted on getting treatment from a London-based doctor who had previously treated him. After the court permission, we allowed him to proceed abroad on humanitarian grounds.

Referring to the possible causes of low platelets count of the ex-PM, she said that it was due to dengue and other co-morbidities.

“Dr Tahir Shamsi had diagnosed an autoimmune problem due to which his (Nawaz’s) platelets dropped automatically. As new cells were not produced, his platelets dropped to 2000. Mian Sahab started showing improvement after getting the treatment for autoimmune disease. He was discharged from the Services Hospital on improvement of health condition. His platelet count was 60,000 to 70,000 when he left for London”, the minister recalled, adding that the ex-PM should return back and serve the remaining jail term as his health condition was now stable.

“The ex-premier has so far not received any treatment or intervention in London. It shows he is perfectly fine and stable. He should return back to complete his remaining jail term. Shahbaz Sharif should bring his elder brother back as per his commitment with the court. He is an absconder and should come back immediately,” she said.

