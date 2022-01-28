Nawazuddin Siddiqui builds lavish dream bungalow ‘Nawab’ in Mumbai

Bollywood’s talented actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has built his lavish dream mansion in Mumbai. It took three years to construct, with the structure being inspired by his old village home.

The Talaash actor, who has fully managed to fulfill his dreams, named his bungalow after his late father, Nawabuddin Siddiqui. He also turned into an interior designer to get the perfect look of the house just as he wants.

Taking to Instagram recently, Nawazuddin shared a picture of his bungalow. In the photo, he can be seen soaking in the sun while reading something in the lawn.

Here is the full picture of the bungalow:

Nawazuddin Siddiqui was recently nominated at the International Emmy Awards for his performance in Netflix’s Serious Men.

Currently, he is working with Kangana Ranaut on her directorial debut Tiku Weds Sheru. His upcoming releases include Jogira Sara Ra Ra, Bole Chudiyan and Heropanti 2.

Also, he will soon be seen in Adbhut. The film also stars Diana Penty, Rohan Mehra and Shreya Dhanwanthary in lead roles.