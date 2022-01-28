Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

28th Jan, 2022. 03:48 pm

Nawazuddin Siddiqui builds lavish dream bungalow ‘Nawab’ in Mumbai

Web Desk BOL News

28th Jan, 2022. 03:48 pm
Nawazuddin Siddiqui bungalow

Bollywood’s talented actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has built his lavish dream mansion in Mumbai. It took three years to construct, with the structure being inspired by his old village home.

The Talaash actor, who has fully managed to fulfill his dreams, named his bungalow after his late father, Nawabuddin Siddiqui. He also turned into an interior designer to get the perfect look of the house just as he wants.

Taking to Instagram recently, Nawazuddin shared a picture of his bungalow. In the photo, he can be seen soaking in the sun while reading something in the lawn.

Also Read: Nawazuddin Siddiqui details why he is no longer interested in doing web series

Here is the full picture of the bungalow:

Nawazuddin Siddiqui lavish bungalow

Nawazuddin Siddiqui was recently nominated at the International Emmy Awards for his performance in Netflix’s Serious Men.

Currently, he is working with Kangana Ranaut on her directorial debut Tiku Weds Sheru. His upcoming releases include Jogira Sara Ra Ra, Bole Chudiyan and Heropanti 2.

Also, he will soon be seen in Adbhut. The film also stars Diana Penty, Rohan Mehra and Shreya Dhanwanthary in lead roles.

Read More

46 mins ago
Fans eagerly waiting as Bilal Saeed to drop 'Judaiya' featuring Isabelle Kaif

Renowned singer Bilal Saeed and UK based artist EZU have collaborated for...
1 hour ago
Shweta Tiwari lands in trouble over allegedly hurting religious sentiments

Actor Shweta Tiwari was booked under a case for allegedly hurting religious...
1 hour ago
FIA asks two banks to freeze Hareem Shah's accounts

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has asked two banks to block the...
1 hour ago
FIR launched against Shweta Tiwari after her offensive 'innerwear' remarks

Shweta Tiwari, one of the biggest names in the Indian TV industry,...
3 hours ago
Saba Qamar snapped lost in her thoughts

Actress Saba Qamar was snapped lost in her thoughts with a pet...
3 hours ago
Ronaldo's girlfriend narrates her life story with Netflix documentary

Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez, who is expecting twins with the Manchester...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Parineeti Chopra red off-shoulder dress
1 min ago
Parineeti Chopra will take your breath away in a red off-shoulder dress

Parineeti Chopra, an ace Bollywood actress, is on a stellar streak of...
Ehsaas Petrol Cards
4 mins ago
Ehsaas Petrol Cards: Bikers will get Ehsaas Cards for Subsidized Petrol

In an effort to supply motorcyclists with cheap gasoline across the country,...
Shaukat Tarin
6 mins ago
Tarin expresses concern over pulses prices difference

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin has expressed concerns...
10 mins ago
Shahid Kapoor raises the temperature on internet in rugged beard look

Actor Shahid Kapoor, made his Bollywood debut in 2003 with Ishq Vishq...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600