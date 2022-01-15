Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

APP News Agency

15th Jan, 2022. 07:30 pm

NCOC directs for taking stringent measures to tackle Omicron cases

The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) in its meeting on Saturday, discussed the epidemic curve chart data, disease prevalence and proposed NPIs in wake of rising disease trends in the country, especially in the urban centers.

The forum decided to extensively engage with provinces especially with Sindh government for necessary measures to tackle rising disease.

It reviewed the existing NPIs and called on provincial health and education ministers session on 17 January 22 to suggest the new set of NPIs focusing on education sector, public gatherings, marriage ceremonies, indoor/outdoor dining and transport sector.

Meanwhile, the NCOC decided to implement complete ban on inflight serving of meals and snacks with effect from 17 January 22. CAA was asked to ensure inflight mask-wearing and also implement Covid-related SOPs at all airports. Serving of meals and snacks in public transport will also be banned with effect from January 17.

The forum asked the federating units to take strict measures against violators of existing SOPs especially mask-wearing and to ensure enforcement of obligatory vaccination regime.

It also asked for strict enforcement of existing NPIs especially in transport, education and sectors with high social gatherings like restaurants and wedding halls.

Moreover, federating units were asked to carryout immediate surveys of healthcare facilities including oxygenated beds, oxygen stocks and reserves.

The NCOC directed all quarters to fast-track vaccination drive and ramp up efforts to achieve vaccination targets.

Read More

2 hours ago
Kahay Dil Jidhar to take another shot at Cinema

If there is such a concept as never saying die in the...
2 hours ago
Mardan board special exam result 2021 (10th & 12th CLass) - BISE Mardan Result 2021

BISE Mardan Board Matric and Inter Special exam Result 2022- Board of...
2 hours ago
CTZN Cosmetic, sister trio aims to bring inclusivity to the Beauty Community

Have you ever tried a neutral lip color and found it to...
2 hours ago
Azaan Sami Khan shares his two cents on the drama Ishq-e-Laa

Azaan Sami Khan made his television debut in Ishq-e-Laa as Azlan, who...
2 hours ago
Trailer-rickshaw collision kills four children

AHMEDOUR EAST: At least four children were killed because of a collision...
3 hours ago
Fresh legislation to depoliticise central bank, says Hammad Azhar

ISLAMABAD: Regarding the recently passed bill envisaging autonomy for the State Bank...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Apple Iphone 12 Price in Pakistan
30 seconds ago
Apple iPhone 12 Price in Pakistan & Full Specs

Apple iPhone 12 Price in Pakistan Iphone 12 Price in Pakistan is...
Lata Mangeshkar
2 mins ago
Lata Mangeshkar to remain under observation in ICU, Doctor

Lata Mangeshkar, the legendary singer, is still being monitored in the intensive...
6 mins ago
Julia Fox not judgemental towards Kanye’s new song My Life Was Never Eazy

Julia Fox, Kanye West's new flame, was impressed by his new song....
Vivo Y20
8 mins ago
Vivo Y20 Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Vivo Y20 Price in Pakistan Vivo Y20 is one of the company's...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600