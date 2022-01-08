NDMA dispatches relief supplies to rain-hit areas in Balochistan on PM’s directives

According to NDMA, relief supplies, including drainage pumps, tents, blankets and ration bags, had been sent through C-130 aircraft of PAF. Image: Radio Pakistan

On the direction of Prime Minister Imran Khan, National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) dispatched relief supplies to the areas affected by recent rains in Balochistan.

Read more: PM Imran Khan concerned over ‘slow pace’ of development projects in Balochistan

According to NDMA, relief supplies, including drainage pumps, tents, blankets and ration bags, had been sent through C-130 aircraft of Pakistan Air Forces (PAF).

The NDMA was also in touch with provincial authorities and the Provincial Disaster Management Authority of Balochistan.

The troops of the Pakistan Army and FC were already engaged in relief activities in the affected areas.

Meanwhile, Chairman NDMA Lieutenant-General Akhtar Nawaz also held a telephonic conversation with the Governor and Chief Minister of Balochistan on the situation arising after rains and snowfall and requirements of the affected population.

On Friday, the premier had sought a report from Chief Minister Balochistan Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on damages that occurred due to recent rains in the province.

Read more: NDMA, MoCC’s capacity issues behind $2.73m grant loss

PM had also directed NDMA to immediately provide aid to the affected people of Gwadar, where the Pakistan Army, Navy and Frontier Corps were also already busy in rescue and relief efforts in Gwadar after rains hit the coastal belt, and Turbat.