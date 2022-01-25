Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

26th Jan, 2022. 12:21 am

Neil Young asks Spotify to remove his music over Joe Rogan vaccine misinformation

Web Desk BOL News

26th Jan, 2022. 12:21 am

Neil Young has reportedly demanded that Spotify remove his music from its platform over comments made by podcaster Joe Rogan.Gary Miller / Getty Images file

Neil Young has allegedly claimed that his music is detached from Spotify over vaccine misinformation shared on Joe Rogan’s popular podcast through the streaming service.

According to Rolling Stone magazine, “They can have Rogan or Young. Not both,” Young said in an open letter to his manager and record label that was posted to his Neil Young Archives website.

Rogan, known for his groundless views on medicine, has faced extensive repercussions for questioning vaccine safety during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Canadian-American singer said he wanted his manager and record label “to let Spotify know immediately TODAY that I want all my music off their platform.”

He said he was “doing this because Spotify is spreading fake information about vaccines — potentially causing death to those who believe the disinformation being spread by them,” Rolling Stone reported.

“With an estimated 11 million listeners per episode, JRE, which is hosted exclusively on Spotify…has tremendous influence,” Young said. “Spotify has a responsibility to mitigate the spread of misinformation on its platform.”

Demanding that his music be taken off the platform, he said: “Please act on this immediately today and keep me informed of the time schedule.”

However, Spotify and Joe Rogan did not directly answer to instant requests for comment on the issue.

Read More

1 hour ago
Angelina Jolie 'Determined' to take kids away from Brad Pitt?

Angelina Jolie is one of the most appreciated and honorable stars in...
2 hours ago
Shehnaaz Gill shares Sidharth Shukla's family's statement, 'Please reach to us'

The death of actor Sidharth Shukla came as a shock to his...
2 hours ago
Dananeer Mobeen or Sana Javed, who looks best in peachy pink ensemble?

Pakistan’s two elegant beauties, Sana Javed and Dananeer Mobeen, in the same...
2 hours ago
Watch Sonam Kapoor, Rhea and Anant Ahuja reunite after months

After months apart, Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor recently had a touching...
2 hours ago
Kim Kardashian's fears Kanye disapproval for Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian is allegedly getting increasingly concerned about co-parenting with Kanye West....
2 hours ago
Online petition to ban YouTube channels targeting Harry and Meghan

An online petition is propelled to ban single-purpose YouTube and Twitter hate...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Mahira Khan
12 mins ago
WATCH VIDEOS: Alizeh Shah, Mahira Khan to Saba Qamar, Celebrities Caught Smoking in Public

We have seen many Celebrities smoking in public. From Alizeh Shah, Mahira...
multan sultans
13 mins ago
PSL 7: Does batting power makes Multan Sultans tough to beat in PSL 2022?

PSL 7: The Multan Sultans' victory in the Pakistan Super League (PSL)...
20 mins ago
UN chief hails Ayesha Malik’s elevation to Supreme Court

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday welcomed the elevation of Justice Ayesha...
Michael Owen
34 mins ago
COAS Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa praises football legend Michael Owen’s visit to Pakistan

RAWALPINDI: General Qamar Javed Bajwa, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), praised...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600
Advertisement