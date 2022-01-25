Neil Young asks Spotify to remove his music over Joe Rogan vaccine misinformation

Neil Young has reportedly demanded that Spotify remove his music from its platform over comments made by podcaster Joe Rogan.Gary Miller / Getty Images file

Neil Young has allegedly claimed that his music is detached from Spotify over vaccine misinformation shared on Joe Rogan’s popular podcast through the streaming service.

According to Rolling Stone magazine, “They can have Rogan or Young. Not both,” Young said in an open letter to his manager and record label that was posted to his Neil Young Archives website.

Rogan, known for his groundless views on medicine , has faced extensive repercussions for questioning vaccine safety during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Canadian-American singer said he wanted his manager and record label “to let Spotify know immediately TODAY that I want all my music off their platform.”

He said he was “doing this because Spotify is spreading fake information about vaccines — potentially causing death to those who believe the disinformation being spread by them,” Rolling Stone reported.

“With an estimated 11 million listeners per episode, JRE, which is hosted exclusively on Spotify…has tremendous influence,” Young said. “Spotify has a responsibility to mitigate the spread of misinformation on its platform.”

Demanding that his music be taken off the platform, he said: “Please act on this immediately today and keep me informed of the time schedule.”

However, Spotify and Joe Rogan did not directly answer to instant requests for comment on the issue.