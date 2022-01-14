Netizens reacts as Karachi Eat 2022 set to start off today

The much-anticipated food festival Karachi Eat 2022 has sparked a debate on social media, with many requesting that the event be “cancelled” amid an alarming rise in COVID-19 cases in Karachi, where the positivity rate reached 31% yesterday and the government is looking to NCOC for a decision on a lockdown.

According to Saad Hussain, a social media user, the festival would take place in the port city from January 14 (today) to January 16 at Beach View Park in Clifton, with visitors being asked to “mask up and carefully follow the SOPs.”

However, some have expressed concern, asking organisers and authorities whether holding a food festival in a city where COVID-19 cases are on the rise is a “smart idea?” and that they “can’t comprehend the logic,” as some have put it.

Here’s a summary of how social media is reacting as the organisers of Karachi Eat press through with the festival.

Really excited about Karachi CovEat 2022. Pakistan had yet to create its own variant and this gives us a great chance. Proud of everyone planning to attend. — Ahmer Naqvi (@karachikhatmal) January 12, 2022

Out of which majority cases are Karachi – shaadis still being allowed, Karachi Eat food festival because they are run by a PTI MPA still being allowed. Can’t imagine the logic @MuradAliShahPPP @murtazawahab1 @BBhuttoZardari other than the fact that you can’t stop it b/c of what? https://t.co/x8MdudBNJh — Alia Chughtai (@AliaChughtai) January 13, 2022

Don’t the organisers of Karachi eat know that 18% of the people in the city are affected??? How is a food festival a wise idea at this time when covid is on the rise again???? #karachi #Deltacron #OmicronVariant #COVID19 — Armash (@armashshahab) January 11, 2022

I think the biggest food festival, Karachi Eat should be delayed in order to control the rapid rise in the COVID cases in Sindh. As it's a family gathering, everyone would love to attend it.#KarachiEatCanWait#BoycottKhiEat pic.twitter.com/t5FzFoLsiU — پَری وَش٘✨ (@Dr_Parivash) January 13, 2022

If I have brains I would not go risk my own or my beloved ones lives by attending Karachi Eat Festival! #StayHomeStaySafe #StopTheSpread #UseYourBrains

No personal grudges against social events but it’s the need of the hour ! @OfficialNcoc @PTIofficial @Asad_Umar — Maahayfalak (@maahayfalak49) January 14, 2022

According to Mohsin Ahmed (Head of PR) of East River, the official agency for Karachi Eat, the event will adhere to stringent SOPs.

“Karachi Eat is aware of the current situation in the city,” Ahmed told The Express Tribune, “which is why all available safety measures have been deployed to ensure a safe and fun celebration for all Karachi residents.”