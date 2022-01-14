Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
14th Jan, 2022. 03:33 pm

Netizens reacts as Karachi Eat 2022 set to start off today

The much-anticipated food festival Karachi Eat 2022 has sparked a debate on social media, with many requesting that the event be “cancelled” amid an alarming rise in COVID-19 cases in Karachi, where the positivity rate reached 31% yesterday and the government is looking to NCOC for a decision on a lockdown.

According to Saad Hussain, a social media user, the festival would take place in the port city from January 14 (today) to January 16 at Beach View Park in Clifton, with visitors being asked to “mask up and carefully follow the SOPs.”

However, some have expressed concern, asking organisers and authorities whether holding a food festival in a city where COVID-19 cases are on the rise is a “smart idea?” and that they “can’t comprehend the logic,” as some have put it.

Here’s a summary of how social media is reacting as the organisers of Karachi Eat press through with the festival.

 

According to Mohsin Ahmed (Head of PR) of East River, the official agency for Karachi Eat, the event will adhere to stringent SOPs.

“Karachi Eat is aware of the current situation in the city,” Ahmed told The Express Tribune, “which is why all available safety measures have been deployed to ensure a safe and fun celebration for all Karachi residents.”

