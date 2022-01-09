‘Never conspired against the country’

To say that Dr Qadir Magsi is a controversial figure is a massive understatement! Indeed, the Chairman of Sindh Tarraqi-Passand Party (STP) has attracted controversies by the dozen. Reputed to be a headstrong nationalist, Magsi dared to openly oppose the views and beliefs of GM Syed, was blamed for his alleged involvement in notorious cases such as the 1988 Hyderabad massacre of Mohajirs, the arson attack on Bahria Town Karachi and a few other which have repeatedly put him under the spotlight as a proponent of ethnic politics.

Bol News approached him this week to know his views about the changing face of politics in Sindh, the future of nationalism in the province, on PTI’s performance so far and his stance against the PPP.

Q

How would you assess nationalism in Sindh today?

QM: There are two kinds of nationalism – reactionary and progressive. If you follow reactionary nationalism, you will end up detesting everyone, other nations. When you have an ideology of progressive nationalism, however, you adore your own nation and struggle for dignity, liberty and prosperity, and fight for the rights of other nations as well. I have formed my party on the basis of progressive nationalism which disregards bias and rancour with respect to dialects or language. This is why I and my activists never loathe the Mohajirs or the Punjabis, the Pashtoons or other people. Sindh seems to be a colony of Islamabad. The rulers here (Sindh) follow the policies of people sitting in the capital like a slave. We strongly condemn this mindset and stand for the rights of Sindhis so that they might play their role in development of the province and the country in a respectable way.

We believe in parliamentary politics and I think that Pakistan can be successfully run through democratic and parliamentary ways. The presidential system, the One Unit arrangement and martial laws have failed but, of course, have taken a heavy toll on the country. The survival of the country lies in the supremacy of the parliament and the Constitution and only fair and free elections and sustainable democracy will rescue the country from the prevailing crises.

Q

You were the only leader who parted company from GM Syed during his lifetime and constituted your own party in 1991. How do your politics and nationalism differ from his vision?

QM: GM Syed definitely adored Sindh. However, his politics and nationalism revolved around exploitation of Punjab and dubbing Pakistan as Punjabistan. He wanted to make Sindhu Desh by breaking up the country. He called it ‘freedom from Pakistan’. You will be surprised to know that deep down, he wanted the jagirdars to reign over the country and did not care much about the rights of the poor.

When it comes to my point of view, I have never adopted this aggressive strategy and have always strive hard to work under the federation. I never become the part of any conspiracy to break the country at any stage of my life. We want to see Pakistan as a viable, prospering country. Rigged general elections and the state’s policies could never benefit the country. I am a staunch supporter of the rights of people and a truly democratic government, nothing else.

Q

But despite your struggle for people, how come you and other nationalist or left-wing parties are unable to win a single seat in the general elections?

QM: This is a good question! There is no free parliamentary politics in the country. Firstly, you cannot cast your vote as per your willingness and even if you succeed in this, you will get a disappointing result on account of engineered polls. We have neither support of the establishment and nor are we included in the agenda of the state. Besides, I have no qualms in admitting that we also have many flaws in our parties.

As a matter of fact, it is not possible for middle-class people to afford a single constituency it costs around Rs 50 million. Even if we sell all our valuables at home, we will be able to raise only about rupees two million or so. On the contrary, the establishment fully back the jagirdars to win elections in all the provinces. These are the ground realities and because of this we lag behind in vote-politics.

Q

Are the nationalist parties posing any real opposition in Sindh?

QM: Yes! We are the real opposition, while so-called opposition parties do politics for their own vested interests instead of serving people. We continue to struggle and make efforts to steer the country in the right direction and often take to the streets to protest against the wrong policies of the government. If we do not put up a stiff resistance to government’s strategies, the country will completely be in their control and in control of the so-called opposition parties. They have eaten up everything and done severe harm to the country.

Q

Do you think that some nationalist parties have their own agendas rather than working for the oppressed people?

QM: This happens because such parties have no manifesto or discipline and are divided into small groups in their bid to wrest power and take forward their nefarious designs by being agents of the powers that be. Otherwise, they resort to committing extortion, dacoit, and other felony. On the other hand, real nationalist parties neither act in this way, nor are they involved in such heinous activities.

Q

Recently, the MQM factions, Jamaat-i-Islami, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf and others have been clamouring against the newly-passed Sindh Local Government (Amendment) Act 2021. Has this law deprived urban people of their rights?

QM: They yearn for a semi-autonomous province of Sindh, as they enjoyed powers of Musharraf-era local bodies system. Although we have many differences with the PPP for the measures taken by the Sindh government, this law is not as bad as it is being projected as by the opposition parties in Karachi.

Actually, those parties which belong to Karachi see the metropolis as a separate, administrative and Constitutional unit. They are keen to see transfer of Sindh Chief Minister’s powers to the city mayor. All these parties ought to be united and should play their role in promoting this mega city by forming separate local government for each district of Karachi. Then perhaps all the people could get their fair and proper rights.

Q

Would MQM-P or its other entities be able to fairly represent the urban population and deliver in times to come?

QM: Alas! The MQM had a marvelous time for eight years during the era of Pervaiz Musharraf, but they could do nothing except making money for themselves. The slogan of ‘Mohajir’ is really an old one. From Liaquat Ali Khan to Nawab Muzaffar and then Altaf Hussain did their politics on this slogan without giving any relief to the Urdu-speaking people. Now, the group led by Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui have been harping on the same slogan. Though MQM-P are allies in the federal government, they have failed to deliver and might lose their popularity in the upcoming general elections.

Q

The PPP is often accused of serving its own agenda all the time. Will it bounce back as a national-level party like before?

QM: No. The PPP has served itself only as this is a party of capitalists and corrupt people that continuously pamper and support the landlords. It wreaked havoc on Sindh including in the health, education, municipality and other government departments. It has looted all resources of the province while the condition of the poor is deteriorating by the hour and has gone from bad to worse. It is amazing that the establishment also supports them and that every thing is for sale in Sindh under the regime of PPP.

Q

Do you see PML-N supremo and ex-PM Nawaz Sharif returning to the country anytime soon?

QM: If Nawaz Sharif longs to come back, there will be no stopping him at all. As regards PTI’s statement about his arrival, I feel the government has no clear-cut policies about it. PML-N calls for restoration of democracy, acceptance of supremacy of parliament, implementation of the Constitution and administration of justice. I support PML-N on these grounds. However, when it comes to attaining power, it falls prey to political compromises which surely causes serious damage to the party’s image. I am sorry to say, Prime Minister Imran Khan and his government has failed to dig up solid proof and concrete evidence on the corruption of the Sharif family. All the cases that are in the courts against PML-N are politically framed ones and not based on corruption.

Q

Do you have any hopes that the current government will shape up in its last two years?

QM: No, simply because this government neither has a policy nor the ability to govern the country. It seems unable to control rising inflation, acute shortage of gas and electricity, unemployment and other major issues. In fact, PTI has brought the country on the verge of collapse. People were fooled into believing that PM Imran Khan and his party will take the country out of the woods and will overcome the many challenges confronting the country. It was supposed to ensure democratic freedom, to restore dignity of people and raise a good image of the country in the world. But all such dreams have now been shattered. There are two sorts of people who stand with Imran now, a coterie surrounding PM Khan who are taking take full advantage of him, and the other who are infatuated with his personality and his big talk. No wise man could ruminate about bright future of PTI as its popularity has completely been phased out in Sindh and its game is over.