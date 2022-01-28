New cities like RUDA need of the hour for Pakistan, says PM Imran

LAHORE: Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Friday that new cities on the lines of Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) have become a need of the hour for better urban planning in the country.

The premier in a video message said that as the population is increasing, the creation of new cities has become a need of the hour. “The new cities will ease off the pressure on metropolia like Lahore and Karachi.”

PM Imran said that he wanted to make a new city the Bundle Island but unfortunately the Sindh government has put some major roadblocks against his plans.

اسلام آباد کے بعد پہلی دفعہ نیا شہر بن رہا ہے، شاید کسی کو غلط فہمی ہورہی ہے کہ یہ ہاوسنگ سوسائٹی بن رہی ہے- یہاں 2کروڑ درخت لگائیں گے،وزیر اعظم عمران خان

“If the cities keep expanding like this we can not give basic amenities like gas, electricity, control pollution, waste disposal, safe water,” he said. “The issues Karachi is facing will be faced by other cities as well.”

The premier said that the RUDA will be a modern city that will take into account all environmental factors. “Ravi river will be protected, there will be a barrage here which will keep the water table high. The wastage treatment plants will not sewage spill into the sea,” PM Imran said.

This is a $20 billion project. It will be a source of wealth creation, bringing foreign investments and creating jobs. “As many as 30-40 industries will be supported through this project,” he added.