Xinhua Xinhua

11th Jan, 2022. 04:30 pm

New energy car registration in China up nearly 60 pct in 2021

China manufacturers

BEIJING – The number of new energy cars registered in China reached 7.84 million in 2021, up more than 59 percent year on year, data from the Ministry of Public Security showed Tuesday.

The figure represents 2.6 percent of the total number of cars in the country, said the ministry, adding that China has seen the number of newly registered new energy cars increase rapidly in the past five years.

A total of 2.99 million units of new energy passenger cars were sold last year, up 169.1 percent year on year, according to the China Passenger Car Association. Data from the public security ministry also showed that 36.74 million motor vehicles were registered in China last year, bringing the total number of motor vehicles to 395 million, including 302 million cars.

