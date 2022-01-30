Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Xinhua

30th Jan, 2022. 04:17 pm

New Zealand reports 103 new community cases of COVID-19

COVID-19

WELLINGTON, Jan. 30 (Xinhua) — New Zealand reported 103 new community cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, said the Ministry of Health in a statement.

Among the 103 new community infections, 56 are in the largest city Auckland, 14 in Bay of Plenty, 12 in Waikato, eight in the Lakes region, four in Northland, three in Hawke’s Bay, two in Wellington, and one in Tairāwhiti, MidCentral, Taranaki, and Nelson Tasman each, according to the ministry.
In addition, there are 37 new cases detected at the New Zealand border, said the ministry.

The ministry also reported one death in Auckland.

The ministry urges everyone in New Zealand to act as Omicron is circulating in the community. People are encouraged to wear a mask, keep a physical distance from each other, and use the contract tracing app when out and about. People are also encouraged to take their booster jab of the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible.
There are 11 COVID-19 patients in New Zealand hospitals, but no COVID-19 patient is at the intensive care unit.

The country has recorded 15,910 cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, including 11,914 cases from the current community outbreak.
New Zealand is currently at the highest Red settings under the COVID-19 Protection Framework. At Red settings, face masks become mandatory in many indoor environments, and gatherings are limited to 100 people.

