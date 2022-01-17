Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
17th Jan, 2022. 10:50 am

New Zealand reports 16 new community cases of COVID-19

WELLINGTON, Jan. 17 (Xinhua) — New Zealand reported 16 new cases of COVID-19 in the community on Monday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country’s current community outbreak to 11,322.

Among the new infections, seven were recorded in the largest city of Auckland, six in the Lakes district, one in Hawke’s Bay, one in Wairarapa and one in West Coast, according to the country’s Ministry of Health.

A total of 30 cases are being treated in hospitals, including two in intensive care units or high dependency units, a ministry statement said.

The total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New Zealand stands at 14,752, according to the health ministry.

To date, about 93 percent of the eligible people in New Zealand are double-dosed or fully vaccinated, it said, adding that from Monday, people over the age of 18 are able to book online to have their booster shot four months since their last vaccine dose.

The child Pfizer vaccine is now available for 5-11 year-olds at centers throughout New Zealand. More than 120,000 doses of the child vaccine have been delivered to around 500 vaccination sites around the country, and these health care providers are well prepared for the start of the vaccine rollout to children, according to the ministry.

 

