New Zealand reports 17 new community cases of COVID-19

Xinhua Xinhua

05th Jan, 2022. 11:25 am
New Zealand

Image: Representative

WELLINGTON, Jan. 5 (Xinhua) — New Zealand reported 17 new cases of COVID-19 in the community on Wednesday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country’s current community outbreak to 11,003.

Among the new infections, five were recorded in the largest city of Auckland, three in nearby Waikato, and nine in Bay of Plenty, according to the Ministry of Health.

A total of 44 cases are being treated in hospitals, including five in intensive care units or high dependency units, a ministry statement said.

The total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New Zealand stands at 14,030 currently, according to the health ministry.

Read more: New Zealand reports 49 new community cases of COVID-19 Delta variant

On Wednesday, the ministry reported 23 cases identified at the border. While the whole genome sequencing of these cases is expected soon, the likelihood is that Omicron will continue to be the most prevalent variant at the border, it said.

To date, about 92 percent of the eligible people in New Zealand are double-dosed, or fully vaccinated.

From Wednesday, anyone aged 18 and over who had their second vaccination at least four months ago can get their booster dose.  Enditem

 

Read More

10 mins ago
Cambodia's Omicron cases rise to 94 after 9 new infections detected: PM

PHNOM PENH, Jan. 5 (Xinhua) -- The confirmed cases of Omicron variant...
20 mins ago
COVID-19 hospitalizations hit 10-month high in Portugal

LISBON, Jan. 5 (Xinhua) -- A total of 1,203 COVID-19 patients are...
29 mins ago
India's COVID-19 tally crosses 35 million

NEW DELHI, Jan. 5 (Xinhua) -- India's COVID-19 tally rose to 35,018,358...
38 mins ago
S.Korea reports 4,444 new COVID-19 cases

SEOUL, Jan. 5 (Xinhua) -- South Korea reported 4,444 more cases of...
13 hours ago
Congolese president calls for local manufacturing of COVID-19 vaccines in Africa

BRAZZAVILLE, Jan. 4 (Xinhua) -- The Republic of the Congo President Denis...
15 hours ago
Omicron cases spike in Thailand during Christmas, New Year holidays

BANGKOK, Jan. 4 (Xinhua) -- Thailand's Ministry of Public Health said on...