Nine Pakistani serving sentences in India, ministry informs SHC

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court on Thursday was informed by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs that nine Pakistani citizens are serving various sentences in Indian prisons while seven have been released from 2011 to 2015.

The information was provided to a two-member bench headed by Justice Muhammad Iqbal Kalhoro while hearing a petition seeking information about the number of Pakistani citizens languishing in Indian prisons.

The ministry in its reply stated that four out of the nine prisoners are serving life terms in Indian prisons.

The reply further mentioned that the ministry regularly takes up the matter with the Pakistani mission in New Delhi which continuously keeps pressing the Indian authorities for early release/repatriation of the prisoners who have completed their sentence and whose national status has been confirmed.

The bench after taking the reply on record disposed of the petition.