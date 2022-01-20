Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Staff Reporter BOL News

20th Jan, 2022. 02:02 pm

Nine Pakistani serving sentences in India, ministry informs SHC

The Sindh High Court (SHC) building in Karachi. Image: File

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court on Thursday was informed by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs that nine Pakistani citizens are serving various sentences in Indian prisons while seven have been released from 2011 to 2015.

The information was provided to a two-member bench headed by Justice Muhammad Iqbal Kalhoro while hearing a petition seeking information about the number of Pakistani citizens languishing in Indian prisons.

The ministry in its reply stated that four out of the nine prisoners are serving life terms in Indian prisons.

Read more: SHC censures SBCA for granting approval to dead man for construction of building

The reply further mentioned that the ministry regularly takes up the matter with the Pakistani mission in New Delhi which continuously keeps pressing the Indian authorities for early release/repatriation of the prisoners who have completed their sentence and whose national status has been confirmed.

The bench after taking the reply on record disposed of the petition.

Read More

1 hour ago
Pakistan ranks second in global post-Covid normalcy index

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning and Development and National Command and Operation...
4 hours ago
UAE ambassador thanks Pakistani leadership for expressing solidarity against Houthi attack

ISLAMABAD: United Arab Emirates' Ambassador to Pakistan Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al-Zaabi...
15 hours ago
Criminal justice system being reformed to ensure rule of law, says PM Imran

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said that for the first time...
15 hours ago
Foreign cargo ship catches fire at Karachi Port

A fire broke out at foreign cargo ship at the Port of...
17 hours ago
Marriyum says NAB, PM Imran embarrassed before IHC

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Secretary Information Marriyum Aurangzeb says the National Accountability...
18 hours ago
Murree tragedy: CM Buzdar removes 15 officers including Rawalpindi Commissioner from office

ISLAMABAD: As many as 15 officers including Rawalpindi Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

12 mins ago
Here’s what the Pataudis discuss when they meet

The Pataudi's, Saif and Soha Ali Khan, are among the most influential...
13 mins ago
Kate Middleton embarks on first royal visit of the year

The Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton looked delighted as she joined husband...
15 mins ago
Watch: Shagufta Ejaz hosts daughter’s wedding

A beautiful night was hosted by veteran actress Shagufta Ejaz for her...
Govt decides to offer permanent residency to foreign investors
38 mins ago
This year will be revival of Pakistani cinema: Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry

Federal Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry has termed 2022, a year...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600