No room for presidential system in Pakistan: Governor Punjab Chaudhry Sarwar

LAHORE: As a debate around a presidential system for Pakistan takes hold, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar made it clear that there is no space for such a system in the country.

He was talking to the beat reporters here in Lahore on Thursday at Governor House.

Governor Sarwar, who spoke to reporters on various issues at his official residence on Thursday, said that his party the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) can easily win the next elections if good governance is ensured in the country.

“The government should strive to get the people rid of the inflation as it would definitely help us in the next elections,” said the governor. He added that both the PML-N and PPP completed their tenures and it is the PTI’s democratic right to complete its five years. He once again reiterated that the government has no threat from the opposition and the elections will be held in the country in 2023.

Talking about his plan to contest the elections, the governor said that he will select the constituency after consulting the party and assured the reporters that he will throw in his hate in the 2023 elections.

Governor Sarwar shared that as many as 1,500 projects of water filtration plants under the Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority will be completed soon and different filtration plants will be inaugurated in Lahore on Sunday.

The governor said that the government has no threat from the opposition as the biggest challenge is inflation and unemployment.

“We are working hard to control inflation and poverty through different initiatives including Insaf Card, Ehsas Program and the Kisan Card. Our victory is obvious if we are able to bring reforms in institutions like police and judiciary and our government is working effectively on it,” said Governor Sarwar.

“We are providing relief to the people and it is reality that we should work more in this regard,” he maintained.

Talking about his recent visit to Europe, Governor Punjab said that he fought the case of Pakistan during his meeting with over 120 Members of Parliament (MPs) to get the extension in GSP plus status for Pakistan.

“I have discussed Afghanistan and Kashmir issue during my visit to Europe and the UK and also highlighted the peace efforts of Pakistan”, he said.

The governor claimed that the whole world was appreciating Pakistan’s role in the Afghan peace process.

Governor Punjab also condemned the incident of terrorism in Lahore while adding that Pakistan will defeat the terrorists.

“There are many foreign forces who are trying to destabilise Pakistan through such acts but one thing is clear that the people of Pakistan and the Pakistan Army are committed to foil the nefarious designs of the enemy,” he said in a confident tone while adding that the PTI will make Pakistan a peaceful country and all the conspiracies of the enemy will be foiled.

Talking about the recent wave of Covid-19, Governor Punjab said that everyone should adopt precautionary measures to avoid the Omicron variant.

“It is our national responsibility to wear a face mask to remain safe from the deadly virus. Our team is ready once again to provide the services in the Covid as we did earlier through telemedicine under the banner of Punjab Development Network,” he said.