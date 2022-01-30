‘Not easy to get rid of mafias in three and a half years’

Senator Shibli Faraz, the Federal Minister for Science and Technology, is a man without fear. One of PM Imran Khan’s most trusted men, Shibli believes in paying back his opponents in the same coin when it comes to debating the key issues with the Opposition or at the talk shows. Son of legendary poet Ahmed Faraz, Shibli has headed a couple of ministries during the PTI’s tenure at the helm so far and has, perhaps, made more enemies than friends owing to his non-compromising nature and candid views. This week Bol News speaks exclusively with him about the issues confronting his government.

The graph of corruption has gone up during the current government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) according to a recent report released by Transparency International (TI) of the most corrupt countries around the world. Pakistan is ranked 140th among 180 nations. It is the same Transparency International whose reports PM Imran Khan used to appreciate. The PTI government has not only failed in eradicating corruption but many of its leaders and ministers themselves were seen visiting NAB for inquiries over alleged money scandals. So what has really gone wrong you think?

Shibli Faraz: First of all I don’t agree with your introductory question in which you have said that we have failed on the economic front as well as in the accountability drive. It is partially correct. The reason is that our economy’s vital signs which reflect the condition of the national economy are positive. They are hundred percent positive despite the fact that we are facing the covid pandemic which has destroyed some of the leading economies in the world. You should know being a reporter and a journalist that what is the condition in the United States (US) or in the United Kingdom (UK) and just how much hike has been witnessed in petroleum prices, in prices of palm oil etc and how much hike is witnessed in the freight charges due to which imported things have become very expensive. So, in my opinion your narrative will be more balanced if you analyse the factors afflicting the economy and governance.

But in the US and UK, people are provided with all sorts of facilities and services in return of taxes. They are given medicines free of cost, they have the best health, education and other facilities, unlike Pakistan where no one really knows where the taxes collected are being spent.

SF: It seems that you are living on Mars and not in Pakistan. Let me tell you that the health system which our government has given through Sehat Card is a great one and an unprecedented service to people where every poor citizen irrespective of his or her political affiliation, residential area, cast or creed can benefit from medical treatment worth rupees one million. We have provided a complete and comprehensive plan of health which is available in very limited countries of the world.

As far as other problems that you have talked about such as free of cost education and other things, you must keep in mind how many people in those countries pay taxes to benefit from those facilities.

Secondly, those economies have not experienced corrupt rulers for more than three decades, like we have. They don’t have prime ministers who were elected three times and ran away from the country and have serious allegations against him. Today, the report of amnesty which you talked about in the start is the report that points out about the tree which has now become tenacious in which this perception is common that we talk here in this country of the rule of law.

Unfortunately, there are two separate sets of laws here in this country, one for the power elite and other for the common or poor citizens of Pakistan. We have clear cut evidence on transactions made inaccounts of Shehbaz Sharif. They have been traced and proved as well. But it has been an uphill task to get him penalized for his misdeeds. If similar transactions had been conducted or made into the accounts of Hassan Naqvi or Shibli Faraz, then both of us would have been behind the bars long time back.

But Asif Ali Zardari, Shehbaz Sharif, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Yousaf Raza Gillani, and other leaders of the opposition have also been put behind the bars but nothing much came out of their cases. To check this system and change it, you need to bring judicial reforms as you have the resources and the power.

SF: First of all the loads of documents which he used to show were facts and were not fake documents. They were bank statements you or everyone else could get hold of but the problem is that when we are in such a country where the rule of law’s perception is negative, it is hard to get things done. Pakistan has suffered because in this country, people try to blackmail the judges, bribe the judges. Look at people like Justice Malik Qayyum and Rana Shamim. When you prepare fake affidavits by calling notary public to your offices, then what more needs to be said. This is what I am saying that the trees which have been planted by these mafias have become tenacious now. Some of them are residing in London or Model Town Lahore or other places. They are the ones who benefited from this system. We came to power to get rid of these people. It is not easy to fight these mafias and it is not easy to get rid of them in just three and a half years. It is not a child’s play to fight against these mafias. We are bringing reforms. Even things were approved in the cabinet meeting a few days ago. We are bringing major changes to the criminal procedure court. Look, Hassan, don’t forget that the people who were made leaders or became leaders of this nation were living like monarchs. It was certainly not democracy, it was politics of dynasty of politics where the leader’s son was imposed as the heir.

PTI, Jamaat-i-Islami and MQM are the only parties which don’t have any family inheritance in politics. We are fighting against very heavy odds, where every department is struggling whether it is the police or the judicial system of the country. Though we are trying to bring improvement with every passing day, but it will take time. We cannot go on eliminating people who are hampering our progress. We need to deal with them and get them penalised for their crime, wrongdoings. What was the Hudaibiya paper mills case? It was an open and shut case but it has, unfortunately, lingered on. What I am trying to say in that the problems of 75 years cannot be solved in a short time. So don’t blame us for them, we are making efforts to fix these issues.

But Sir, then PM Imran Khan shouldn’t have made gigantic claims and promises to end corruption in 100 days?

SF: If you think that someone could turn around the country in 90 days then you are absolutely wrong. When PM Khan spoke about the 90 days he talked about the direction and we have taken that direction. We do make mistakes too, we face many problems and try to solve them one by one. Of course you know how economy was in a shambles and we were on the verge of bankruptcy when we took over. The foreign reserves were nearly zero. So in that way, we have made giant strides to uplift the economy.

Shahzad Akbar resigned because he couldn’t succeed or he didn’t have the capability to get the corrupt prosecuted. Was Prime Minister Imran Khan not satisfied with his performance?

SF: I think the existing system and the how the powerful and strong use the law to their advantage took its toll on Shahzad. The way judges were pressurized, the way they were blackmailed, it is difficult to work. But as Imran Khan said, he is absolutely not worried about this and things go through up and down phases. We will continue to face these difficulties but the great thing is that we have such a strong leadership in our country which is not scared of anyone and burning the midnight oil and making all out efforts to turn around this country.

But the PM’s recent remark that if he goes out of power he will become more lethal and will take to the streets shows he is under pressure from some quarter.

SF: You can put any sort of allegation on Imran Khan you wish, but you cannot say that he is corrupt or comes under pressure, even when the odds are stacked against him. His training has been such that he withstands everything and that is why we are following him because he is not one to let us down.

If the Opposition brings No Confidence Motion against him in a constitutional manner, then what will he do. He can’t take to the streets then?

SF: The first thing is that if the opposition adopts a constitutional way then nobody could stop them and it is nothing to be afraid of. But the PM has rightly been saying that from day one of the PTI rule, the Opposition has been calling us incompetent and that we are going home. They are constantly saying to us that ‘you will be sent packing soon, today or tomorrow.’ The basic reason for this is that the Opposition wants to create uncertainty in the country which is a bad thing. But Inshallah they will not succeed.

All of us witnessed that uncertainty in 2014 for 126 days when PTI was on the roads. Are you hinting at something similar?

SF: No. The reason for that was not this. No pain no gain, they say and one has to fight and struggle to achieve something good. Those 126 days of dharna changed the outlook of the country. We showed mirror to the masses and how corruption had been making this country hollow. Back in 2014, Imran told people of this country that they must rise against the powerful and corrupt politicians. Today, the people know who is good and who is bad. Let’s hope things get better from hereon and Pakistan becomes a developing country soon.

The Opposition is planning to reach Islamabad on March 23 against the alleged corruption of your government. How do you intend to tackle them?

SF: Look, we never stopped anyone in the past, even when all the parties were together in the PDM. So now when they are not together anymore and stand divided, weakened and are incapable, corrupt, lacking capacity and incompetent, so why would we stop them now. They give least importance to the national interest and for them personal interests are the top priority and put the benefits of their leadership as top priority. They are politically unemployed people like Shahid Khaqan Abbasi who love to sit on TV shows and keep on making up things against us. March 23rd is an important day of our history and an OIC meeting is scheduled on that day. It is also being celebrated in Islamabad and an event is arranged on that day. So, if they want to come and disturb it, it’s up to them. We know they donot have the guts and the firepower to motivate or gather people, so let them do what they want.