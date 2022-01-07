Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

07th Jan, 2022. 02:16 pm

OIC seminar urges states to introduce strong anti-corruption legislations

OIC

It noted that recovering and returning confiscated assets and illicit financial flows can contribute to effective resource mobilization, poverty eradication, sustainable development and the enjoyment of all human rights, particularly for the developing countries. Image: Radio Pakistan

The seventh international seminar of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission on Corruption and Human Rights has adopted the Islamabad Declaration, urging all states to introduce strong anti-corruption legislation and step up efforts to address the injustices and other negative consequences of corruption.

The declaration was adopted at the concluding session of the seminar in Islamabad on Friday, said Radio Pakistan.

Read more: US lauds Pakistan’s efforts for hosting OIC moot to address Afghan crisis

It noted that recovering and returning confiscated assets and illicit financial flows can contribute to effective resource mobilization, poverty eradication, sustainable development and the enjoyment of all human rights, particularly for the developing countries.

The declaration encouraged all OIC states to enhance the capacity of the judiciary, prosecution service and law enforcement agencies to combat corruption. It further asked them to establish fully equipped, empowered and independent accountability institutions capable to investigate corruption including sophisticated transnational crimes independently and impartially.

The declaration also called for the establishment of an OIC intergovernmental working group to actively explore innovative ideas and initiatives to strengthen the existing international framework to prevent corruption and to end impunity.

The declaration stressed the need for integrating the role of technology in promoting increased transparency, accountability, accessibility and citizen participation.

It also commended the leading and commendable role played by Pakistan in highlighting the scourge of corruption and its impact on human rights at all the national and international levels.

Addressing the concluding session, Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari called for fighting corruption, money laundering and illicit financial flows cohesively and cooperatively. She stressed that concerted national and international efforts are essential to deal with this multidimensional and transnational issue.

The minister also stressed the repatriation of stolen assets from safe havens. She said these safe havens provide a way out for the corrupt to safeguard their assets gained through corruption. She said that the FATF needs to take cognizance of the safe havens where money laundering continues to be held.

Read more: FM Qureshi calls for robust global action to curb illicit financial flows to safe havens

As regards Pakistan, Mazari said Pakistan is the first South Asian and the third Asian country which has launched National Action Plan on Business and Human Rights. She said this action plan is a vital tool to protect human rights as well as fight corruption at the state and business enterprises level.

She said we have also enacted Protection of Journalists and Media Professional legislation to ensure freedom of expression so that the ills of society can be exposed and mitigated.

Read More

29 mins ago
BSEK to announce SSC Part 1 science result 2021 at 3PM today

Board of Secondary Education Karachi (BSEK) will announce SSC Part 1 Result...
56 mins ago
Pakistan to launch its 7th national census this year

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan on Friday...
1 hour ago
Pakistan has performed exceptionally well in combating Covid-19: PM Imran Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday reiterated that Pakistan performed exceptionally well...
2 hours ago
Pakistan Navy continues relief activities in flood-hit Balochistan

As Balochistan continued whirling from the havoc caused by the torrential rains...
2 hours ago
Pakistan reports 1,293 new Covid-19 cases, 6 more deaths: NCOC

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Thursday reported 1,293 new Covid-19 cases and six more...
4 hours ago
205,000 EVMs required for Punjab LG polls: ECP

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan ((ECP) on Thursday informed the Punjab...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

22 mins ago
The song Highway is the favorite of AR Rehman

AR Rehman is one of the highly recognized and loved singers in...
BSEK SSC PART 1 RESULT 2021
29 mins ago
BSEK to announce SSC Part 1 science result 2021 at 3PM today

Board of Secondary Education Karachi (BSEK) will announce SSC Part 1 Result...
Pakistan to launch its 7th national census this year
56 mins ago
Pakistan to launch its 7th national census this year

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan on Friday...
Irrfan Khan
57 mins ago
Late actor Irrfan Khan’s wife pours her heart out on his 55th birthday

As late Bollywood legend Irrfan Khan's 55th birth anniversary is being observed...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600