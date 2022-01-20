Omicron Surge : Government Approves AstraZeneca Vaccine for Booster Shots

Omicron Surge : The federal government has allowed the use of another COVID-19 vaccine, AstraZeneca, to protect the population from the fifth wave of coronavirus, which is driven by the Omicron variant.

The action is part of the government’s intention to speed up the administration of booster shots in order to inoculate as many people as possible against the Omicron variant, which is rapidly spreading throughout the country.

The Ministry of National Health Services said on Wednesday that persons above the age of 18 who have been vaccinated for six months can receive the AstraZeneca booster dose.

People can also acquire Pfizer, Moderna, Sinopharm, and Sinovac booster doses from certified vaccination centres, according to the statement.

In Todays NCOC session, age limit for booster dose has been further reduced. From tomorrow onwards, citizens over 18 years will be eligible for free booster dose of their choice. Booster (one dose) will be administered after 6 months gap from complete vaccination. — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) January 14, 2022

On 14 January, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) reduced the minimum age requirement for booster dozes to 18 years.

“The age limit for booster dose was dropped further in today’s session.” Citizens over the age of 18 will be entitled for a free booster dose of their choosing beginning tomorrow. “A booster (one dose) will be delivered after a 6-month gap after the completion of the vaccination,” the NCOC stated last Friday.