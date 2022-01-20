Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

20th Jan, 2022. 10:25 pm

Omicron Surge : Government Approves AstraZeneca Vaccine for Booster Shots

Omicron

Omicron Surge : Government Approves AstraZeneca Vaccine for Booster Shots

Omicron Surge : The federal government has allowed the use of another COVID-19 vaccine, AstraZeneca, to protect the population from the fifth wave of coronavirus, which is driven by the Omicron variant.

The action is part of the government’s intention to speed up the administration of booster shots in order to inoculate as many people as possible against the Omicron variant, which is rapidly spreading throughout the country.

The Ministry of National Health Services said on Wednesday that persons above the age of 18 who have been vaccinated for six months can receive the AstraZeneca booster dose.

People can also acquire Pfizer, Moderna, Sinopharm, and Sinovac booster doses from certified vaccination centres, according to the statement.

On 14 January, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) reduced the minimum age requirement for booster dozes to 18 years.

“The age limit for booster dose was dropped further in today’s session.” Citizens over the age of 18 will be entitled for a free booster dose of their choosing beginning tomorrow. “A booster (one dose) will be delivered after a 6-month gap after the completion of the vaccination,” the NCOC stated last Friday.

Read More

3 hours ago
LHC seeks PBR report on PCB’s report on traffic management

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday sought a report from...
4 hours ago
No room for presidential system in Pakistan: Governor Punjab Chaudhry Sarwar

LAHORE: As a debate around a presidential system for Pakistan takes hold,...
5 hours ago
SHC castigates IG Sindh for increasing crimes in province

KARACHI: Inspector General of Sindh Mushtaq Maher was castigated on Thursday by...
6 hours ago
Students below 12 years to attend schools thrice a week: Sindh govt

KARACHI: The Sindh secretary of education on Thursday announced that students below...
6 hours ago
Jo Bichar Gaye is being praised for the chemistry between Sonia and Wahaj

Since its first episode aired, Haissam Hussain's current drama, Jo Bichar Gaye,...
7 hours ago
Rs40bn embezzled from PM’s Covid-19 relief fund, claims Marriyum Aurangzeb

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Secretary Information Marriyum Aurangzeb on Thursday claimed...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

FPCCI
5 mins ago
FPCCI proposes ‘Charter of Economy’ for growth

KARACHI: The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) on...
Atif Rana and Aaqib Javed
7 mins ago
PSL 7: Atif Rana, Aaqib Javed confident Shaheen Afridi will change Lahore Qalandars’ fate in PSL 2022

PSL 7: Atif Rana, the chief executive of the Lahore Qalandars, and...
8 mins ago
Botswana Pavilion announce ‘Tourism Month’ at the Expo 2020 Dubai

DUBAI: The Botswana Pavilion has announced the ‘Tourism Month’ at the Expo...
Ali Zafar opens up about Meesha Shafi’s ‘self-proclaimed victory’ 
11 mins ago
Ali Zafar opens up about Meesha Shafi’s ‘self-proclaimed victory’ 

Pakistani singer Ali Zafar has spoken out in response to the Lahore...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600
Advertisement