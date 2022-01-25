Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Online petition to ban YouTube channels targeting Harry and Meghan

Online petition to ban YouTube channels targeting Harry and Meghan Image: Instagram

An online petition is propelled to ban single-purpose YouTube and Twitter hate accounts dedicated to the harassment of Harry and Meghan.

The petition with hundreds of signs stated: “No one should have to fear abuse and targeted harassment from single-purpose hate accounts on social media platforms”.

It added, “Bot Sentinel recently published a report outlining how single-purpose hate accounts on Twitter coordinated a hate campaign targeting Harry and Meghan, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, and how some of those accounts also created YouTube channels dedicated to harassing Meghan Markle.”

According to a recent report by Bot Sentinel claimed that YouTube channels made thousands of dollars online by showcasing anti-Meghan and harry content.

Harry and Meghan are presently living in California after stepping down as senior members of the British royal family.

