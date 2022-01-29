Opposition exposed with its defeat despite numerical majority in Senate: FM Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mahmood Qureshi Friday thanked the Leader of the Opposition in the Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani after the passage of the State Bank bill in the Senate.

In a statement, he said today Yousuf Raza Gillani did his part which showed that when the leader of the opposition was elected with government votes it produced good results.

Today the claims of the opposition were exposed, he said adding despite the numerical majority in the Senate, the opposition was exposed with its defeat in the Senate.

Today on an important bill, the leader of the opposition gave the government an opportunity to thank him which showed the reality of the opposition alliance, he said.

Opposition was making claims only to keep the spirit of its supporters high, he said adding opposition had lost its strength.

“Our government faced the challenge of price hike. If we control it we will succeed.”

Earlier on Friday, the Senate passed the State Bank of Pakistan Amendment Bill with a majority of only one vote, Bol News reported.

The bill presented by Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin faced stiff resistance from the members belonging to the opposition benches. But amid the ruckus, the amendment bill was passed with 44 members in favour and 43 against.

